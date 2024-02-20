|
Harlequin Butterfly
Our Assessment:
B : challenging and playful language- and storytelling-fun
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Harlequin Butterfly opens wondering: "What about a book that can be read only when travelling ?" -- a concept then put into practice (sort of ...) by an A.A.Abrams, who is introduced as: "a man who more or less lives on passenger planes".
After some business success he tried his hand at being an author, and: "His breakthrough title was: To Be Read Only on an Airplane" -- though it's success came not among the flying crowd ("Airport sales were actually abysmal") but rather among luxury-liner cruise passengers.
Seeing he was onto a good thing, he published a whole series of To Be Read Only ... titles.
He's also known for the butterfly net he goes around with -- "to go around capturing fresh ideas" (preferably in jumbo jets), as he explains.
even in Tomoyuki Tomoyuki's seemingly autobiographical writings, we often encounter events that appear to have occurred after the death of the person understood to be writing the work. Age and gender also vary with remarkable frequency.A later chapter has the first-person narrator describe being employed by the A.A.Abrams Institute to search for Tomoyuki Tomoyuki -- one of several agents doing so. Among their tools: a net .....
Among the nods in the novel are ones to Nabokov -- Abrams bringing an imaginary butterfly to: "a lepidopterist who happened to be staying" at the Montreux Palace Hotel. And mathematician Giuseppe Peano's auxiliary language, Latino sine flexione -- "best understood as classical Latin disembarrassed of its inflections" -- also figures in the story, Tomoyuki utilizing it too.
Harlequin Butterfly is a novel about language and story-telling, theory put into varieties of practice in a knotty, shape-shifting disquisition. It presents -- in theory as well as practice -- a variety of what amount to thought experiments -- including:
Imagine a story -- one that's utterly meaningless, contradictory, incoherent. What if there's a language somewhere in the world that would render that story logically sound ? A language in which that story would become perfectly ordinary, all its strangeness concealed from view ?The fact that English-speaking readers come to this story in translation only makes the notion all the more intriguing as Harlequin Butterfly certainly can feel confounding; if not utterly meaningless, contradictory, and incoherent, it certainly teases with such elements, leading (or allowing) readers to wonder: does that lie in the language, or the story itself (or, of course, are they inextricably bound together and playing off each other ...) ?
Convoluted, involuted -- and, fortunately, also with a sense of humor --, Harlequin Butterfly is very playful fiction -- playing both linguistically and philosophically. It does not offer the easy satisfactions of straightforward narrative fiction, but it certainly offers others.
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 August 2024
Japanese author EnJoe Toh (円城 塔) was born in 1972.
