the complete review - fiction

Dagger of the Mind



by

Kenneth Fearing



Also (re)published as Cry Killer !

Our Assessment:



B : quite good fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 2/2/1941 Isaac Anderson

From the Reviews :

"(H)ere are gathered some of the most eccentric and unconventional characters that can possibly be imagined. (...) Taken as a whole, this book is not so much a mystery story as a study in abnormal psychology -- an absorbing one at that -- although the mystery element is by no means negligible." - Isaac Anderson, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Kenneth Fearing's 1941 novel takes it's title from Macbeth:

... art thou but

A dagger of the mind, a false creation,

Proceeding from the heat-oppressed brain ?

I do not know what day or night, nor by what means precisely, the murder will be committed. But it cannot be long. And I only hope a method can be devised that is mercifully swift. The accomplice and dupe is all but ready-made. Perhaps he may even be induced to contribute one or two practical suggestions towards his own undoing.

"Speaking of Nichols," he said. "When do you plan to lay his wife?"

"I beg your pardon ?"

He gestured tolerantly.

"It's none of my business, of course. But everyone does. It's a tradition at the Hall." He exhaled, sampled the drink again. "I might say, one of the best traditions."

I have no evidence against him, either direct or circumstantial. The whole murder was carried out in the smartest way possible, with no witnesses, and no substantial clues left, nothing that would stand up in a court of law. We have nothing to go on that would definitely convict.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 September 2024

:

About the Author :

American author Kenneth Fearing lived 1902 to 1961.

