the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 October 2021

21 October: Cundill History Prize finalists | Canada at the Frankfurt Book Fair | Dune in Hebrew


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 October 2021 - Thursday

Cundill History Prize finalists | Canada at the Frankfurt Book Fair
Dune in Hebrew

       Cundill History Prize finalists

       They've announced the three finalists for this year's US$75,000 Cundill History Prize.
       The winner will be announced on 2 December.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Canada at the Frankfurt Book Fair

       The Frankfurt Book Fair runs through the 24th, and Canada is the Guest of Honour this year; see also their official site, 'Singular Plurality'.
       For an overview, see Elizabeth Grenier reporting at Deutsche Welle on how Canada spotlights diversity at the Frankfurt Book Fair

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Dune in Hebrew

       In Tablet Raz Greenberg profiles translator Emanuel Lottem, in Is Dune Better in Hebrew ?
       It wouldn't be the first work of fiction improved in translation .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 October 2021)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2021 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links