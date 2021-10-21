the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 October 2021
21 October:
Cundill History Prize finalists | Canada at the Frankfurt Book Fair | Dune in Hebrew
21 October 2021
- Thursday
Cundill History Prize finalists | Canada at the Frankfurt Book Fair
Dune in Hebrew
Cundill History Prize finalists
They've announced the three finalists for this year's US$75,000 Cundill History Prize.
The winner will be announced on 2 December.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Canada at the Frankfurt Book Fair
The Frankfurt Book Fair runs through the 24th, and Canada is the Guest of Honour this year; see also their official site, 'Singular Plurality'.
For an overview, see Elizabeth Grenier reporting at Deutsche Welle on how Canada spotlights diversity at the Frankfurt Book Fair
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Dune in Hebrew
In Tablet Raz Greenberg profiles translator Emanuel Lottem, in Is Dune Better in Hebrew ?
It wouldn't be the first work of fiction improved in translation .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
