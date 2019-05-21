the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 May 2019

21 May: Nanni Balestrini (1935-2019) | Rathbones Folio Prize | Caine Prize shortlist | Gordon Burn Prize longlist


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 May 2019 - Tuesday

Nanni Balestrini (1935-2019) | Rathbones Folio Prize
Caine Prize shortlist | Gordon Burn Prize longlist

       Nanni Balestrini (1935-2019)

       Italian author Nanni Balestrini has passed away; see, for example, the Artforum report.
       Several of his works have been translated into English, including We Want Everything; see the Verso publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Rathbones Folio Prize

       They've announced that The Perseverance, by Raymond Antrobus, has won this year's Rathbones Folio Prize, the £30,000 prize for: "the best work of literature of the year, regardless of form".
       See also the Penned in the Margins publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Caine Prize shortlist

       They've announced the shortlist for the 2019 Caine Prize for African Writing.
       Two of the stories were originally published in McSweeney's, and one in The Baffler.
       The winner will be announced 8 July.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Gordon Burn Prize longlist

       They've announced the longlist for this year's Gordon Burn Prize, which: "seeks to reward a published title -- fiction or non-fiction -- which represents the spirit and sensibility of Gordon's literary methods" -- not yet at the official site, last I checked, but see, for example, Benedicte Page's report at The Bookseller.
       None of the longlisted titles are under review at the complete review -- but three of Burn's books are, including The North of England Home Service.
       The shortlist will be announced in July and the winner in October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 May 2019)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2019 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links