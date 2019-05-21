the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Italian author Nanni Balestrini has passed away; see, for example, the Artforumreport.
Several of his works have been translated into English, including We Want Everything; see the Verso publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
They've announced that The Perseverance, by Raymond Antrobus, has won this year's Rathbones Folio Prize, the £30,000 prize for: "the best work of literature of the year, regardless of form".
See also the Penned in the Margins publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
They've announced the longlist for this year's Gordon Burn Prize, which: "seeks to reward a published title -- fiction or non-fiction -- which represents the spirit and sensibility of Gordon's literary methods" -- not yet at the official site, last I checked, but see, for example, Benedicte Page's report at The Bookseller.
None of the longlisted titles are under review at the complete review -- but three of Burn's books are, including The North of England Home Service.
The shortlist will be announced in July and the winner in October.