the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the finalists for my new favorite book prize, the prix Jean d'Ormesson, which basically lets the jurors pick any books they want, published whenever -- which is why it includes the likes of Juan Rulfo's Pedro Paramo and Ivo Andrić's The Bridge on the Drina, as well as Frédéric Dard(-writing-as-San-Antonio)'s 1984 novel, Faut-il tuer les petits garçons qui ont les mains sur les hanches ?
They even added a new book that wasn't on their longlist, a Nancy Mitford-biography.
But like (too) many French literary prizes, they don't have their own web-presence, so you have to rely on, for example, the report at LivresHebdo.
The winner will be announced 5 June.