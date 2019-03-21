the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
saloon statistics

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 March 2019

21 March: Leipzig Book Fair | Prix Jean d'Ormesson finalists


21 March 2019 - Thursday

Leipzig Book Fair | Prix Jean d'Ormesson finalists

       Leipzig Book Fair

       The fall belongs to the Frankfurt Book Fair, but the big German spring book fair is the Leipzig Book Fair, which runs today through the 24th.
       The Czech Republic is the Guest of Honor this year; see their official site or the Radio Praha piece, where Ruth Fraňková reports that Czech Republic to be guest of honour at Leipzig Book Fair; meanwhile, at Deutsche Welle Silke Bartlick offers: Leipzig Book Fair: Spotlight on 4 contemporary Czech novels (with the depressing footnote: "The above mentioned books are not yet available in English. Their titles have been translated from the German").

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Prix Jean d'Ormesson finalists

       They've announced the finalists for my new favorite book prize, the prix Jean d'Ormesson, which basically lets the jurors pick any books they want, published whenever -- which is why it includes the likes of Juan Rulfo's Pedro Paramo and Ivo Andrić's The Bridge on the Drina, as well as Frédéric Dard(-writing-as-San-Antonio)'s 1984 novel, Faut-il tuer les petits garçons qui ont les mains sur les hanches ?
       They even added a new book that wasn't on their longlist, a Nancy Mitford-biography.
       But like (too) many French literary prizes, they don't have their own web-presence, so you have to rely on, for example, the report at LivresHebdo.
       The winner will be announced 5 June.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


