The Polyglot Lovers



by

Lina Wolff



Swedish title: De polyglotta älskarna

Translated by Saskia Vogel

Augustpriset, 2016

B+ : thoroughly enjoyable; cleverly structured

"Romanen är full av självförhärligande mäns pretentiösa fantasier om kvinnorna de åtrår, och dessa kvinnors sätt att orientera sig i det heterosexuella spelet. (...) Men framförallt handlar det om tempot. Takten. Det där blixtrande, högklacksklickande rappa berättandet som för varje mening vrider upp intensiteten i texten. Det går fort. Texten och dess berättare växlar klipskt mellan vardag, häftigt känslopatos och mild absurdism. (...) Wolff skriver en sorts svärtad, hjärtslitande satir över könsmaktsordningen, där tempot i den svängigt uppfinningsrika -- och sjukt snygga -- prosan komplicerar, roar och jävlas med de vältaliga älskare hon tagit sig för att porträttera." - Kristofer Folkhammar, Aftonbladet





"Le coeur du monstre, la peur de la solitude, la méchanceté ordinaire. Voilà ce que sonde Lina Wolff dans ce roman orageux sans être chaotique, porté par la richesse d’une écriture qui s’est laissée influencer par les expatriations et les voyages de l’auteure en Espagne, en Italie, en France -- elle est revenue aujourd’hui vivre en Suède --, mais surtout par l’esprit et le corps des langues et des cultures qu’elle y a côtoyées." - Fabien Deglise, Le Devoir





"Lina Wolff porte le même regard ironique et désespéré (un brin plus joyeux tout de même) sur le monde que l'écrivain français. Ecrit dans un style alerte et cru, le roman Les Amants polyglottes offre une variation drolatique sur la solitude des hommes et des femmes, leur acharnement à mal s'accorder ou à se désaccorder, sur l'aventure qui surgit d'un rien..." - Philippe Chevilley, Les Echos





"Det här är en roman med ett långt liv framför sig, som, även om jag möjligen framställt det som motsatsen, värjer sig mot varje enkel uttolkning." - Ingrid Bosseldal, Göteborgs-Posten





"It is a magnificent novel: funny, clever, engaging and surprising. Its characters are complex, unpredictable and occasionally unlikeable, but never less than totally believable and deeply human. Wolff’s often straightforward, unaffected yet precise prose is counterbalanced by the series of sometimes improbable, dramatic events it describes, creating a laconic effect that finds its most perfect expression in the ‘prosaic’ Ellinor, who seems to live out her decidedly un- prosaic existence at a distance. (...) There is so much to take in, so much food for thought in this deep, multi- faceted novel that a single reading is perhaps insufficient." - Kevin Halliwell, Swedish Book Review

The Polyglot Lovers is presented in three parts. Each is narrated by a different character, but they converge around author Max Lomas -- the middle narrator. Max's manuscript, 'The Polyglot Lovers', is also central to the novel -- figuring significantly both as regards its content as well as simply as physical object.

The manuscript, and what happens to it, is unavoidably central, but it's the characters in The Polyglot Lovers that are Wolff's focus; the manuscript is a convenient physical manifestation/synthesis of the male gaze and the taking advantage (in its broadest sense) of women -- and as such also allows several of the women to ... express their ... chagrin, and take it out on something. So, early on, the manuscript is burned (in its entirety) -- and, as we later learn, it had previously been rather personally and thoroughly defiled.

The accounts are nominally but not strictly chronological, as both the second and third sections are partially retrospective, the final part in particular going back several years and filling in the circumstances of how the manuscript came to be written. Wolff also fudges her three-perspectives-in-turn presentation by allowing Max to pop up in the final part -- in the form of a long letter -- and in this way have some more say again to round things off.

The three parts do converge and are shown eventually even to overlap some, but seem, a first, largely self-contained and separate. The first is narrated by Ellinor, who hooks up, via an online dating site, with literary critic Ruben. Thirty-six year old Ellinor has had some intense relationships previously, notably with longtime boyfriend Johnny, but also has an impulsive streak, which helps lead her to hook up with Ruben -- venturing (for the first time in her life, surprisingly) to Stockholm and not balking at heading straight home with this stranger.

Ruben is no prize catch physically, and doesn't go about things very romantically either; when things get physical -- as they quickly do -- they get very physical, and not in a good way. For all that, Ellinor still sticks around. She quickly pays back one violation with another -- very differently but also, in its own way, outrageous (and slightly problematic in that the hurt she inflicts is surely worse for a third party who has little to do with her at that point, author Max, than for Ruben) -- and after that she hangs around in Ruben's home for quite a while, a strange but somehow satisfactory temporary domestic arrangement.

Ellinor is no great reader, but she's eventually intrigued by Ruben's stash of Michel Houellebecq's work -- and quite the stash it is: a real devotee, Ruben has: "two versions of every book, one in French and one in Swedish". It's also really a stash: Ruben has his Houellebecqs hidden behind another row of books, as if embarrassed to show them front and center on his shelves.

Ellinor also eventually encounters Ruben's blind wife, Mildred, when she comes by looking for Max's manuscript -- desperate to have it because she believes: "it's the only thing that could have saved him at this point", from: "Some sort of disintegration. Age. Disillusionment. Disappointment.". But that's not going to happen .....

(Readers probably wonder by this point why idiot Max only has a single copy of his manuscript, and why he didn't hold onto it for all it was worth, rather than giving it to Ruben for assessment (a reader who, on top of it all, takes his sweet time over what he believes to be a masterpiece). Wolff does eventually offer an explanation of sorts -- including that: "To force it through a photocopier would have been to kill something undefined ..." --, but that's not entirely satisfactory either. But for Wolff's purposes the physical object that is the (unique) manuscript is more important/useful than the text itself.)

The second section shifts to Max, presenting the author -- another Houellebecq-fan (The Possibility of an Island, in particular) -- who is having difficulties connecting with his now Nietzsche-obsessed wife and lets himself be drawn into an awkward liaison with a suicidal receptionist (which does, however, allow him to denounce: "The madwoman in the attic..." at one point). He also meets Mildred -- introducing himself also by explaining:

"I write, too, I said.

"Yes," she said. "About sex, right ?"

"No,." I said. "I don't write about sex. I write about love."

"That's what all men say," she said. "But actually they're just writing about men. Men and sex."

The problem is that if you want to tell a stroy, then there's only one untainted perspective, and that is the white heterosexual man's. It is the only sheet of paper that doesn't, so to speak, have a history of oppression.

Language is destructive, and if you learn too many you'll end up being unable to spell in your own mother tongue. You must be grounded in something, or else you become a legless bird. Someone who can soar ovr continents, but is unable to land.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 March 2019

