the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

11 March 2019
Bernard Binlin Dadié (1916-2018)
Bernard Binlin Dadié has passed away, aged 103; see, for example, the Jeune Afrique report.
A leading author, he was also Minister of Culture in Côte d'Ivoire 1977 to 1986.
Several of his works are available in translation, including One Way: Bernard Dadié Observes America from the University of Illinois Press; see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
Bright Young Things review
The most recent addition to the is my review of Scarlett Thomas' 2001 novel, complete review Bright Young Things.
