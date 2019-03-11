the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 March 2019

11 March: Bernard Binlin Dadié (1916-2018) | Bright Young Things review


11 March 2019 - Monday

Bernard Binlin Dadié (1916-2018) | Bright Young Things review

       Bernard Binlin Dadié (1916-2018)

       Bernard Binlin Dadié has passed away, aged 103; see, for example, the Jeune Afrique report.
       A leading author, he was also Minister of Culture in Côte d'Ivoire 1977 to 1986.
       Several of his works are available in translation, including One Way: Bernard Dadié Observes America from the University of Illinois Press; see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Bright Young Things review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Scarlett Thomas' 2001 novel, Bright Young Things.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


