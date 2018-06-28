the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 July 2018

21 July: Man Booker International Prize judges | Translation review controversy | Uwe-Johnson-Preis | In Darfur review


21 July 2018 - Saturday

Man Booker International Prize judges | Translation review controversy
Uwe-Johnson-Preis | In Darfur review

       Man Booker International Prize judges

       They've announced who will be judging the 2019 Man Booker International Prize: Bettany Hughes (chair), Maureen Freely, Angie Hobbs, Elnathan John, and Pankaj Mishra.

       The longlist will be announced next March, the shortlist in April, and the winner in May (no exact dates yet given).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translation review controversy

       In the 1 July issue of The New York Times Book Review Benjamin Moser reviewed Kate Briggs' This Little Art (see the Fitzcarraldo Editions publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk) -- and it was iimediately clear that some of what he said would not go over well with (many) translators (though note that Moser is also -- and writes as -- a translator).
       Now comes the first major counter-punch, a letter to the editor signed by an all-star cast of major translators (including Susan Bernofsky, Lydia Davis, John Keene, Lawrence Venuti, and Emily Wilson). (There are also two individual letters responding to the review.) Many other translators have voiced their support/enthusiasm regarding this reaction as well (especially on Twitter).
       I hope this develops into a broader debate, as well -- there's lots to discuss here (but, no, I'm not going to, not here, not right now -- though I do have the book and should be covering it).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Uwe-Johnson-Preis

       Yesterday was Uwe Johnson's birthday, so they took the occasion to announce the winner of this year's Uwe Johnson Prize -- Der Gott jenes Sommers, by Ralf Rothmann; see also the Suhrkamp foreign rights page.
       English-language rights have already been sold, so you'll be seeing this -- and, like his previously translated To Die in Spring (get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk), it's a set-in-1945 work .....

       Meanwhile, even if you didn't celebrate Uwe Johnson's birthday by pre-ordering the must-have Anniversaries -- well, it's never too late ..... (And, hey, it's not set in the Nazi-era ! Doesn't late-1960s New York City (with some East German contrast-material) sound more fun ?)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       In Darfur review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Muḥammad al-Tūnisī's nineteenth-century In Darfur: An Account of the Sultanate and Its People, in the Library of Arabic Literature's two-volume, bilingual edition.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


