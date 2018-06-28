the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

In the 1 July issue of The New York Times Book Review Benjamin Moser reviewed Kate Briggs' This Little Art (see the Fitzcarraldo Editions publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk) -- and it was iimediately clear that some of what he said would not go over well with (many) translators (though note that Moser is also -- and writes as -- a translator).
Now comes the first major counter-punch, a letter to the editor signed by an all-star cast of major translators (including Susan Bernofsky, Lydia Davis, John Keene, Lawrence Venuti, and Emily Wilson).
(There are also two individual letters responding to the review.)
Many other translators have voiced their support/enthusiasm regarding this reaction as well (especially on Twitter).
I hope this develops into a broader debate, as well -- there's lots to discuss here (but, no, I'm not going to, not here, not right now -- though I do have the book and should be covering it).
Yesterday was Uwe Johnson's birthday, so they took the occasion to announce the winner of this year's Uwe Johnson Prize -- Der Gott jenes Sommers, by Ralf Rothmann; see also the Suhrkamp foreign rights page.
English-language rights have already been sold, so you'll be seeing this -- and, like his previously translated To Die in Spring (get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk), it's a set-in-1945 work .....
Meanwhile, even if you didn't celebrate Uwe Johnson's birthday by pre-ordering the must-have Anniversaries -- well, it's never too late .....
(And, hey, it's not set in the Nazi-era !
Doesn't late-1960s New York City (with some East German contrast-material) sound more fun ?)
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Muḥammad al-Tūnisī's nineteenth-century In Darfur: An Account of the Sultanate and Its People, in the Library of Arabic Literature's two-volume, bilingual edition.