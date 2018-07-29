

the complete review - fiction

Now the Night Begins



by

Alain Guiraudie



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

French title: Ici commence la nuit

Translated by Jeffrey Zuckerman

With an Afterword by Bruce Hainley and Wayne Koestenbaum

Prix Sade, 2014

Our Assessment:



B : strangely twisted but quite compelling tale that veers between the repugnant, the disturbing, and the poignant

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Il y a du San Antonio dans Guiraudie, mais du San Antonio qui aurait lu Orwell. Un intello populaire, un populaire intello, comme on voudra, mais c’est plutôt à prendre qu’à laisser." - Gérard Lefort, Libération





"A Sade, Guiraudie emprunte d’ail­leurs le mystère d’une écriture qui parvient à détailler des scènes pourtant irréelles, dont les images d’horreur jaillissent sans répit (le livre vient du reste de remporter le prix Sade). Mais la scato­logie de Guiraudie, car c’est bien de cela qu’il s’agit, est un joyeux «pipi caca» qui tire." - Thomas Doustaly, Le Monde





"All but the most steely fans of sadistic thrillers will find the novel too aimless and disturbing." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

At forty, Gilles Heurtebise thinks: "the best of my life is behind me", feeling an empty- and aimlessness. He's a more or less unattached homosexual with an active social and cruising life, but limited intimacy; Paul, one partner he has had as close and lengthy a relationship as with any, is married -- and thus only intermittently available -- for example, and Gilles hasn't ever met Paul's family. Gilles' account begins with him on vacation from his sales job; typically, he can't muster the will to do anything more ambitious, and he just hangs around Roquerolle, the small town he's lived in for the past six years. He's restless, but also knows that regardless what he does, he'd probably quickly get bored by it; he's missing a specific goal or ambition, and so he just putters about.

The novel opens with an extended episode that shifts from the comic-puerile to the disturbingly menacing, violent, and violative. Gilles goes to visit Mariette, an old woman living with her ninety-eight-year-old father -- called Grampa by everyone -- whom Gilles happened to befriend while waiting for their neighbor when he came there because of his job. They took to each other, and Gilles comes to visit every now and then. On this occasion Mariette's grand-daughter, Cindy, a girl in her early teens, is also there; her parents have left her with Mariette for the summer vacation.

Mariette has hung up Grampa's underwear to dry after doing the laundry, and Gilles, thinking himself unobserved, takes one of them, changes into it, and later masturbates in it. And then hangs the soiled underwear back on the laundry line. Mariette, annoyed by the disappearing underwear -- it's not the first time a pair has gone missing -- actually calls the police, and they actually come to investigate. And things go south from there. Gilles' guilt is pretty obvious, and the chief cruelly takes matters in hand. What he does goes way beyond teaching Gilles a lesson -- and humiliates Grampa as well. It's a shocking escalation and very discomfiting scene, a kind of police brutality, described in all its very unpleasant detail, that obviously has profound aftereffects. And in a way Now the Night Begins is the story of those aftereffects -- which are, in part, hardly what might be expected (and eventually include both a murder and an (apparent) suicide).

Gilles was drawn to Grampa's underwear because they reminded him of a youthful indiscretion, when he had similarly marked the underwear of a friend's father, and he's always had a thing for older men, but his feelings for Grampa aren't exactly sexual: as Gilles himself understands:

What could I possibly do with Grampa ? Kissing him is impossible. Taking him into my arms, yes, but that's the extent of it, and even then I'm not sure

Alone in the middle of the lake with nobody around, I don't even dare imagine it. I think this would be too much solitude for me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 July 2018

:

Semiotext(e) publicity page

P.O.L. publicity page

Edizioni Clichy publicity page

See Index of French literature

See Index of Erotic, Pornographic, and Sex-related books

About the Author :

French filmmaker Alain Guiraudie was born in 1964.

