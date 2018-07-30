Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Document 1



by

François Blais



French title: Document 1

Translated by J.C.Sutcliffe

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Devoir . 4/8/2012 Christian Desmeules

From the Reviews :

"Avec ses personnages autosuffisants et cyniques, son feu d’artifice de digressions gratuites qui carburent à l’érudition 2.0, son suspense léger, inutile de souligner que l’ironie suinte de partout dans Document 1, et en particulier, on le devine, lorsqu’il est question d’écriture et de conseils d’écriture." - Christian Desmeules, Le Devoir

The complete review 's Review :

Document 1 is the story of Tess and Jude, Québécois slackers who live in the small city of Grand-Mère and have one great ambition: "all we want to do is go and spend a month in Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania. [Yes, these are both actual places.] They're both in their early thirties, Jude living off of welfare, Tess gainfully but limitedly ("twenty five hours [per week] is the upper limit of what I can stand") employed at a local Subway ® outlet.

They are very set in their very limited ways -- with no regrets, but certainly aware of their limitations. Tess admits

We've never accomplished anything, never been anywhere, and the smallest change in our routine pushes us to the brink of despair.

(and, yes, this book does note on the copyright page that: "The production of this book was made possible through the generous assistance of the Canada Council for the Arts and the Ontario Arts Council"

Dear reader, as you have in your hands the finished product, with a beautiful cover, a beautiful ISBN number, an gushing thanks to the Arts Council, you must already know the title we chose. Admit it, it's a pretty impressive title ! I have no idea what it will be, but I know we'll find something spectacular. I have faith in us.

the "public pays no heed to style. Yes, they want a certain level of accuracy, but apart from that they really only care about the story." And he carries on with his sledgehammer argument: to have any hope of living by one's pen, a Quebec writer has to target the international market, and that style can't survive translation. Under such conditions, the best thing is to aim for an "invisible" style, which fades into the background to allow the characters and events to take centre stage.

You won't go on a trip to Pennsylvania, or anywhere else, and you won't to anything else either. How could I say such a thing ? Jude or you on your own would be a millstone for anyone, but together you're like two millstones joined together, get it ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 July 2018

About the Author :

Canadian author François Blais was born in 1973.

