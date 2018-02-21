the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the winners of this year's PEN America Literary Awards, with Len Rix's translation of Katalin Street by Szabó Magda winning the translation prize; see also the New York Review Books publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
Of course, my favorite category is the PEN/Edward and Lily Tuck Award for Paraguayan Literature -- because there definitely isn't enough Paraguayan literature ... well, pretty much anywhere beyond Paraguay.
Fantasmario, by Javier Viveros, takes that one -- so we'll hopefully soon/eventually see it translated into English .....
Yes, I'm up to 4100 books under review at the complete review, so it's time for another overview of the past 100 reviewed titles.
- The last 100 reviews were posted over a zippy 163 days (previous hundred: almost a month longer, at 188 day), totaling 99,527words (up considerably from the previous hundred: 93,697 ); the longest review was 3258 words, and eight reviews were over 1500 words long.
The reviewed books had a total of 25,555 pages (previous hundred: 25,387); despite a higher average page-total than the last hundred, the trend of short and shorter books in translation continues, with ten reviewed titles (one-tenth of the total) under 100 pages (last hundred: seven).
- Reviewed books were originally written in 23 different languages (including English; previous hundred: 26), with English topping the field (22), ahead of French (16) and Japanese (9).
No new languages were added.
(See also the updated full breakdown of all the languages books under review were originally written in.)
- Reviewed books were by authors from 34 countries (previous 100: 36), led by France (12), followed by the UK and the US (10 each).
- As always, male-written books were overwhelmingly dominant -- 82 of the reviewed books were written by men (improving the horribly sexist average of written-by-women titles under review ever so slightly, to ... 15.85 per cent).
- Three books received a grade of 'A' -- Andrés Barba's Such Small Hands, Annie Ernaux's The Years, and Dag Solstad's T Singer.
One book rated a 'C-'; two were ungraded.
- Fiction dominated, as always, with 85 titles that were novels/novellas/stories.
As always, there are all sorts of areas, languages, genres, etc. that I wish I'd read more of/from.
Maybe eventually .....
