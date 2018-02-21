the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 February 2018

21 February: PEN America Literary Awards | Frankfurt Book Fair 'Guests of Honour' | The last 100 reviews


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 February 2018 - Wednesday

PEN America Literary Awards | Frankfurt Book Fair 'Guests of Honour'
The last 100 reviews

       PEN America Literary Awards

       They've announced the winners of this year's PEN America Literary Awards, with Len Rix's translation of Katalin Street by Szabó Magda winning the translation prize; see also the New York Review Books publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
       Of course, my favorite category is the PEN/Edward and Lily Tuck Award for Paraguayan Literature -- because there definitely isn't enough Paraguayan literature ... well, pretty much anywhere beyond Paraguay. Fantasmario, by Javier Viveros, takes that one -- so we'll hopefully soon/eventually see it translated into English .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Frankfurt Book Fair 'Guests of Honour'

       More 'Guests of Honour' !
       They've announced that Slovenia to be Guest of Honour at the Frankfurter Buchmesse 2022 -- just a few weeks after they announced that Italy to be Guest of Honour at the Frankfurter Buchmesse 2023.
       Tiding you over until then, the Frankfurt Book Fair has the following Guests of Honour:
  • 2018: Georgia
  • 2019: Norway
  • 2020: Canada
  • 2021: Spain
       So you can already plan pretty far ahead now ....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The last 100 reviews

       Yes, I'm up to 4100 books under review at the complete review, so it's time for another overview of the past 100 reviewed titles.

       - The last 100 reviews were posted over a zippy 163 days (previous hundred: almost a month longer, at 188 day), totaling 99,527words (up considerably from the previous hundred: 93,697 ); the longest review was 3258 words, and eight reviews were over 1500 words long.
       The reviewed books had a total of 25,555 pages (previous hundred: 25,387); despite a higher average page-total than the last hundred, the trend of short and shorter books in translation continues, with ten reviewed titles (one-tenth of the total) under 100 pages (last hundred: seven).

       - Reviewed books were originally written in 23 different languages (including English; previous hundred: 26), with English topping the field (22), ahead of French (16) and Japanese (9). No new languages were added. (See also the updated full breakdown of all the languages books under review were originally written in.)

       - Reviewed books were by authors from 34 countries (previous 100: 36), led by France (12), followed by the UK and the US (10 each).

       - As always, male-written books were overwhelmingly dominant -- 82 of the reviewed books were written by men (improving the horribly sexist average of written-by-women titles under review ever so slightly, to ... 15.85 per cent).

       - Three books received a grade of 'A' -- Andrés Barba's Such Small Hands, Annie Ernaux's The Years, and Dag Solstad's T Singer. One book rated a 'C-'; two were ungraded.

       - Fiction dominated, as always, with 85 titles that were novels/novellas/stories.

       As always, there are all sorts of areas, languages, genres, etc. that I wish I'd read more of/from. Maybe eventually .....

If you want to support the site,
consider becoming a patron:

Become a patron via Patreon


(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 February 2018)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2018 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links