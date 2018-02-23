Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



November 1918

Bürger und Soldaten 1918



by

Alfred Döblin



Bürger und Soldaten 1918 is the first volume in the four-volume trilogy, November 1918

has not yet been translated into English The 1995 DTV edition (paperback reprint of the 1991 Walter-Verlag hardcover) includes a lengthy introduction by Werner Stauffacher

The current, S.Fischer edition (hardcover 2008, paperback 2013) includes an afterword by Helmuth Kiesel

Our Assessment:



B+ : broad, sweeping picture of the immediate post-war weeks

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer País A 16/4/2011 J.M.Guelbenzu Der Spiegel . 14/8/1978 Hans Mayer

From the Reviews :

"Los personajes pertenecen al conjunto, al entorno, su integración en él es total; para ser más exactos: emanan de él y ésta es la primera virtud del relato. La narración es decidida y admirablemente expresionista; en ella se advierte la influencia del cine (.....) Esta obra es, sin duda, una cumbre del realismo en el siglo XX y, al mismo tiempo, un ejemplo admirable de la absoluta modernidad de su autor por la variedad de recursos estilísticos que emplea con envidiable soltura, precisión y autoridad." - José María Guelbenzu, El País





"Döblin schildert hier, in einer meisterhaften Exposition und noch mit Zügen der heiteren Idyllik, das Kriegsende im Elsaß, das er als Militärarzt erlebte." - Hans Mayer, Der Spiegel

The complete review 's Review :

Apologies, but this is one of those books where a bit of textual/publication/translation history seems necessary, to help you sort of situate it.

Alfred Döblin's November 1918 is, confusingly, a four-volume trilogy -- the second part published in two separate volumes, and under separate titles -- which is often mistaken for a trilogy consisting only of three volumes, and not including this first one.

The work, as Döblin intended it, consists of:

I. Bürger und Soldaten 1918

II.1 Verratenes Volk (English: A People Betrayed )

(English: ) II.2 Heimkehr der Fronttruppen (English: The Troops Return )

(English: ) III. Karl und Rosa (English: Karl and Rosa)

Sprechen, Hilde. Aber denken, nein.



[I can speak it, Hilde. But I can't think in it.]

Rolland ist durch den Krieg widerlegt. Sein ganzes Werk hat Bankrott gemacht.



[Rolland has been refuted by the war. His entire work has been bankrupted.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 February 2018

S.Fischer publicity page

Agone publicity page

Edhasa publicity page

(*: review of entire November 1918-cycle)

About the Author :

German author Alfred Döblin lived 1878 to 1957. He is best-known for his novel, Berlin Alexanderplatz.

