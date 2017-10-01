the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

the Literary Saloon on Kindle

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  GalleyCat
  Guardian Books
  Jacket Copy
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent
  Typographical Era

  Moleskine
  Papeles perdidos
  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Arts Beat/Books
  Bookdwarf
  Brandywine Books
  Buzzwords
  Collected Miscell.
  Light Reading
  The Millions
  The Page
  ReadySteady Blog
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish
  wood s lot

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 October 2017

11 October: African literary prizes | Paul Olchvary Q & A | Forever and a Death review


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 October 2017 - Wednesday

African literary prizes | Paul Olchvary Q & A
Forever and a Death review

       African literary prizes

       They've announced the winners of the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for Literature -- James Murua's weblog has a run-down of the various category winners (because there doesn't appear to be an official one yet ...) -- with Henry Ole Kulet's The Elephant Dance winning the English fiction category (see also, for example, Why Ole Kulet, a winner yet again, deserves more respect from critics by Goro wa Kamau in the Daily Nation), and Tom Olali's promising-sounding Mashetani wa Alepo winning the Kiswahili category.

       They've also announced that The Heresiad, by Ikeogu Oke has won this year's Nigeria Literature Prize (they rotate this prize through four genres; 2017 was a poetry year); see, for example, Ikeogu Oke is 2017 winner of Nigeria Prize for Literature by Prisca Sam-Duru in Vanguard.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Paul Olchvary Q & A

       At hlo they have a Q & A with translator-from-the-Hungarian and New Europe Books-publisher Paul Olchvary

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Forever and a Death review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of a another posthumous Donald E. Westlake novel from Hard Case Crime, Forever and a Death -- which apparently started out as a treatment for a possible James Bond movie. (No Bond, or Bond-like character left over, however.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 October 2017)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2017 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links