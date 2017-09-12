|
The Gurugu Pledge
The Gurugu Pledge is set on Mount Gurugu, in northern Morocco, at the foot of which is a speck of Europe, the Spanish autonomous city of Melilla -- making it a draw for Africans eager to flee or emigrate to Europe, which here is just a fence (rather than the whole Mediterranean) away.
The novel describes the lives of some five hundred souls living on Mount Gurugu, "black Africans all", in the most basic conditions -- in caves, with barely any protection, and limited access to food.
The fewer clues you offered the Moroccan forestry police the better, or any police force for that matter, and so the rule of thumb was that the closer you got to the gates of Europe, the more you disposed of anything linking you to a concrete African country. On Gurugu you revealed your origins only to those you truly trusted, and yet the origin of one African is hardly an unknown quantity to another.The Gurugu Pledge shifts through several overlapping storylines of sorts, effectively presenting the life of those at the European portals: early on it is a round of shared stories that dominates, then the importance of football (soccer), including an important match that is then postponed because two of the women are ill, then a focus on two men who unsettle the atmosphere there, "responsible for the unrest on the mountain"; meanwhile, one of the life-stories recounted involves a schoolboy poem that determined its author's fate and is repeatedly returned to. It can seem that Ávila Laurel was unsure of how to shape the novel, moving from one focus to another rather than sticking to one formula -- simply having the characters share their different stories, for example, or building the story around the football matches, and weaving life on the mountain into these -- but the looser, shifting approach does offer a much broader and ultimately likely more effective picture.
For a while, football dominates: Ávila Laurel notes it is one of the few things that bridge Africa and Europe, with Africans rarely seen on television except on the pitch -- so also:
It's football that teaches children that black people get to go on TV, get to be admired and applauded. Perhaps they don't all end up saying they want to be footballers, but they see a brother up there on the screen, someone from their tribe who has triumphed, and he speaks for them all.Inescapable here, too, is how circumstances are determinative, Ávila Laurel observing:
People played football on Gurugu to keep warm and busy, for the hours were long and football enabled them to lose track of time, but in a different set of circumstances, they'd have read all day and into the night. And in a different reality, a team of African scholars would have come to Gurugu mountain to talk to the inhabitants and to ask them to comment on Peter's father's poemA final section -- titled ('The Beginning and the End') after a series of numbered chapters -- turns the story more intimately inwards, the narrative voice switching to the first person, the individual story now standing out from the larger collective one. Here too different aspects of life on Mount Gurugu -- and life leading up to it -- are explored. A journalist's visit to the site adds a rare outside figure, and glimpse of the beyond.
The Gurugu Pledge has something of a patchwork feel, but offers appealing variety. Ávila Laurel's effective use of different approaches makes for a revealing portrait of this strangely isolated community -- physically disconnected from their pasts and futures, after all, even as these remain so significant to them while they bide their time in this hellish, uncertain limbo.
- M.A.Orthofer, 13 October 2017
Author Juan Tomás Ávila Laurel was born in 1966 in Equatorial Guinea, and now lives in exile in Spain.
