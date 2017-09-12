

The Gurugu Pledge



by

Juan Tomás Ávila Laurel



Spanish title: El juramento del Gurugú

Spanish title: El juramento del Gurugú

Though written in Spanish, El juramento del Gurugú has apparently not yet been published in the original

has apparently not yet been published in the original Translated by Jethro Soutar

Our Assessment:



B : effective medley

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian A 2/9/2017 Kapka Kassabova TLS . 19/9/2017 Miranda France

From the Reviews :

"It is a dazzling relay race of storytelling. (...) The polyphonic pleasure of these pages comes from the effortless way in which Ávila Laurel makes story generate more story. He intersperses vivid individual voices with the chorus-like reactions of the listening crowd (.....) There is a howl at the heart of this book that will echo in its readers’ heads for a long time." - Kapka Kassabova, The Guardian





"By Night was shortlisted for the Independent Foreign Fiction Prize, and his follow-up is so original, so urgent that it would be surprising not to see it similarly acclaimed." - Miranda France, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Gurugu Pledge is set on Mount Gurugu, in northern Morocco, at the foot of which is a speck of Europe, the Spanish autonomous city of Melilla -- making it a draw for Africans eager to flee or emigrate to Europe, which here is just a fence (rather than the whole Mediterranean) away. The novel describes the lives of some five hundred souls living on Mount Gurugu, "black Africans all", in the most basic conditions -- in caves, with barely any protection, and limited access to food.

Ávila Laurel points to the rise of Idi Amin and his ilk -- so also Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the (mis)ruler of the Equatorial Guinea the author has left -- as ushering in an era: "in which African civilians were obliged to leave their homelands and go and live elsewhere", and The Gurugu Pledge presents a variety of stories of those who have fled, for different reasons, their native countries, hoping for a future in Europe. Those on Mount Gurugu share some of their stories -- though they are careful about many of the specifics. Indeed, Ávila Laurel does speak of national groups, but leaves most of his individuals of indistinct nationality: even if their origins and backgrounds are, in many ways, very different, their fates are similar. It makes for an interesting tension between a larger 'African' identity (as also how the Europeans see them, unable or oblivious to differentiating between cultural and national backgrounds) and their very different individual ones -- as also throughout The Gurugu Pledge various individuals come to the fore, but it remains, until near the end, very much a group-story. So also:

The fewer clues you offered the Moroccan forestry police the better, or any police force for that matter, and so the rule of thumb was that the closer you got to the gates of Europe, the more you disposed of anything linking you to a concrete African country. On Gurugu you revealed your origins only to those you truly trusted, and yet the origin of one African is hardly an unknown quantity to another.

It's football that teaches children that black people get to go on TV, get to be admired and applauded. Perhaps they don't all end up saying they want to be footballers, but they see a brother up there on the screen, someone from their tribe who has triumphed, and he speaks for them all.

People played football on Gurugu to keep warm and busy, for the hours were long and football enabled them to lose track of time, but in a different set of circumstances, they'd have read all day and into the night. And in a different reality, a team of African scholars would have come to Gurugu mountain to talk to the inhabitants and to ask them to comment on Peter's father's poem

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 October 2017

:

And Other Stories publicity page

Asphalte éditions publicity page

Malabo, the blog of Juan Tomás Ávila Laurel

See Index of books from and about Africa

See Index of Spanish literature

About the Author :

Author Juan Tomás Ávila Laurel was born in 1966 in Equatorial Guinea, and now lives in exile in Spain.

