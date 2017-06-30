

the complete review - fiction

Forever and a Death



by

Donald E. Westlake



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

First published posthumously in 2017; presumably written in the late 1990s

With an Afterword by Jeff Kleeman

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B- : decent ideas, but never really gels

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 17/4/2017 .

From the Reviews :

"Credible characters and tangible suspense distinguish this highly readable thriller, which is longer and more complex than most of Westlake’s work." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

As Jeff Kleeman describes, at length, in his Afterword, the origins of Forever and a Death can be found in Westlake's treatment for a possible Bond 18 -- the next in the then-staggering James Bond franchise, at a time when all hinged on the 1995 make-or-possibly-break GoldenEye. Westlake ultimately didn't get the gig, but used some of the material in writing Forever and a Death (keeping a Bondesque title, but with no Bond-figure figuring in the story) -- though it was never published during his lifetime.

The opening chapters nicely set the stage, with tiny uninhabited Kanowit Island, a mere two miles across, on the south end of the Great Barrier Reef, being readied, in spectacular fashion, so that it can be turned into an upscale resort by developer Richard Curtis. Some clever engineering by George Manville makes this the testing ground for the application of a soliton to raze everything to the ground -- a wave propagated through the island, breaking up everything solid. And, while useful for this project, Curtis secretly has something much bigger in mind if it works -- the British handover of Hong Kong a few years earlier cost him dearly, and he wants to exact revenge, and a larger-scale soliton would more than do the trick .....

An environmental group called Planetwatch, and one of its leaders, Jerry Diedrich, show up just before the soliton is set off. Diedrich has become a big thorn in Curtis' side:

He's been after me since just around the time I left Hong Kong, and it's me that he wants, not polluters or environmental criminals or any of that, it's me. Most of that Planetwatch crowd is off doing something about the ozone layer or some fucking thing, but he's got this one bunch fixated on me, he's got them convinced it's a crusade and I'm the evil tycoon that has to be brought down.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 October 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Hard Case Crime publicity page

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

Other books from Hard Case Crime under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author Donald E. Westlake lived 1933 to 2008.

- Return to top of the page -