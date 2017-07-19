Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Odd Jobs



by

Tony Duvert



French title: Les petits métiers

Translated and with an Introduction by S.C.Delaney and Agnès Potier

Our Assessment:



A- : creative, colorful, and sharp

The complete review 's Review :

Odd Jobs is exactly what the title promises: a collection of unusual jobs held by a variety of local villagers. Each of the twenty-three very short pieces focuses on one such profession; almost none are of the traditional labor-force kind, but rather specific to this locale and its unusual ways (though several sound like they could be useful ...).

So, for example, the collection begins with 'The Snot-Remover' and 'The Wiper', who take care of bodily functions. The snot-remover sets up outside school, and employs a small pump -- not like in the good old days, when practitioners still relied on a small reed pipe to suck out the snot ..... The wiper -- yes, that sort of wiper -- does his daily rounds, but isn't allowed in homes: "When wanting his service, one poked out one's ass across the threshold".

Several of the positions are considerably more extreme, and suggest a society that is in many ways medieval. There's a variation on the (original) whipping-boy concept, the village council deciding:

parents could no longer punish their own boys; they were, rather, only to assault those that were designated as service children, who'd wait on the promenade, in plain view.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 October 2017

About the Author :

French author Tony Duvert lived 1945 to 2008.

