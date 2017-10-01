the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

English has so many more words than Turkish to express similar concepts.
So one of the things that comes up fairly frequently when I talk to Orhan about translation is whether a particular word that is repeated in the Turkish version may be replaced with something else in English.
That’s a natural consequence of the differences between the two languages and their vocabulary
German publisher Suhrkamp's has announced a new Französische Bibliothek ('French library') series -- fifteen twentieth-century French works of literary significance that were generally out of print.
The names are all familiar, but some of the works are not their best-known, and it's always interesting to see what makes the cut for such a series.
And interesting to see who translated some of these, too: Peter Handke did the René Char, Jürg Laederach the Murice Blanchot .....
(Michel Leiris' Manhood is the only one of these titles under review at the complete review.)