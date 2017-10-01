the
saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 October 2017

1 October: Q & A with Orhan Pamuk translator | Suhrkamp's Französische Bibliothek


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 October 2017 - Sunday

Q & A with Orhan Pamuk translator | Suhrkamp's Französische Bibliothek

       Q & A with Orhan Pamuk translator

       A reader points me to William Armstrong's Q & A in Hürriyet Daily News with Ekin Oklap on translating Orhan Pamuk into English, with a focus on the just-out-in-English The Red-Haired Woman (get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk).
       Among the translation-issues that are discussed:
English has so many more words than Turkish to express similar concepts. So one of the things that comes up fairly frequently when I talk to Orhan about translation is whether a particular word that is repeated in the Turkish version may be replaced with something else in English. That’s a natural consequence of the differences between the two languages and their vocabulary

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Suhrkamp's Französische Bibliothek

       German publisher Suhrkamp's has announced a new Französische Bibliothek ('French library') series -- fifteen twentieth-century French works of literary significance that were generally out of print.
       The names are all familiar, but some of the works are not their best-known, and it's always interesting to see what makes the cut for such a series. And interesting to see who translated some of these, too: Peter Handke did the René Char, Jürg Laederach the Murice Blanchot .....
       (Michel Leiris' Manhood is the only one of these titles under review at the complete review.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


archive index

