Title: Uselessness Author: Eduardo Lalo Genre: Novel Written: 2004 (Eng. 2017) Length: 185 pages Original in: Spanish Availability: Uselessness - US La inutilidad - US Uselessness - UK Uselessness - Canada La inutilidad - España

Spanish title: La inutilidad

Translated by Suzanne Jill Levine

Our Assessment:



B : drifts, but engaging -- and comes together quite well

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Uselessness seems to be an autobiographical work of fiction, the narrator resembling Lalo -- a Puerto Rican who went on to study in New York and then Paris, struggling to become an artist (a writer, mainly, but not only), who returned to San Juan and settled there. It is a two-part novel: in the first, covering two-thirds of the novel, the narrator describes his time in Paris; in the second, his (many) years since then in San Juan.

The period in Paris is dominated by a series of relationships -- competing, at times, but with the narrator rarely able to handle more than one significant association at a time, while also repeatedly tiring of these relatively quickly.

The novel begins with a break in one such relationship, with Marie, whom he had already lived with while in New York. She was his lover, but also: "my collaborator in reading and writing projects" -- and, significantly: "the only person in Paris I could speak Spanish with in Paris. I was losing not only a lover but also my native language".

Ties remain between them, but Marie takes up with a married man. It is an unhappy love affair, but one that prevents her from rekindling her intimate relationship with the narrator. Marie eventually has a breakdown, and is hustled off back to New York by her mother -- but even long-distance, something of a relationship remains. As the other woman with whom the narrator is more deeply involved with, Simone, observes:

"I don't have anyone else."

"Neither do I."

"Well, you have Marie."

"Don't be silly. She's on another continent."

"But you still have her."

I needed her complicit presence, her companionship; I enjoyed what we did and dreamed, but I remained alert, uneasy about a future I couldn't envision.

We'd been together barely three or four months, but the intensity of what we had lived, our almost exclusive concentration on each other, the trip to Spain, and the way in which I had forgotten Marie over that period, allowed us to feel as if we had been together much longer. We didn't realize that the relationship was already in decline.

There, in a few years, I had lived with an intensity that was hard to match in the life that would follow.

I've thought that the story of a person like myself could be expressed by chronicling the books and music that memory preserves from each era of one's life. It strikes me that upon picking up a volume or listening to a melody, one reproduces in miniature the famous Proustian scene.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 October 2017

:

About the Author :

Puerto Rican author Eduardo Lalo was born in 1960.

