the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

the Literary Saloon on Kindle

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  GalleyCat
  Guardian Books
  Jacket Copy
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent
  Typographical Era

  Moleskine
  Papeles perdidos
  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Arts Beat/Books
  Bookdwarf
  Brandywine Books
  Buzzwords
  Collected Miscell.
  Light Reading
  The Millions
  The Page
  ReadySteady Blog
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish
  wood s lot

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 September 2017

21 September: Promoting books with booze | Aberrant review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 September 2017 - Thursday

Promoting books with booze | Aberrant review

       Promoting books with booze

       Alcohol and literature -- well, alcohol goes with most human activity, and if it can loosen up potential purchasers (or even readers ...), why not ? When it comes to fiction in translation, in particular, a bit of additional lubrication certainly can't hurt ..... So apparently the thinking at Latvian Literature, where they're offering ... branded beer. Yes, Latvian Literature Launches a Range of #iamintrovert Beers:
The new selection of beers has been created as part of the #iamintrovert campaign, designed to promote Latvian literature and prepare Latvia for the participation in the London Book Fair 2018 which the Baltic states will be attending as market focus countries.
       I'm not sure about that "#iamintrovert"- slogan/campaign (which the beer is apparently meant to counter ?)
       But, hey, maybe those: "quotes from literary works of five Latvian authors" on the bottles will make drinkers demand the full books to go with the beer .....
       Still, I think they're anticipating/hoping for greater enthusiasm than is realistic:
The exciting thing is that you don't know which quote you're going to get when buying the beer. That's decided by fate, luck or the bartender.
       I'm also not sure about this:
The beer is unique not only for the quotes, but also for the special recipe that includes one of Latvia's most loved food items -- potato.
       While I swear by potato-based vodka -- none of this grain crap for me --, potatoes in my beer ... ? I'm going to need some convincing. Or a test-case ...?

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Aberrant review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Marek Šindelka's unusual Aberrant, recently out in English from Twisted Spoon Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 September 2017)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2017 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links