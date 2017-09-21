

The Greek Classics



by

Aldus Manutius



Edited and translated by N.G.Wilson

Collects the Prefaces from the Aldine press editions of the Greek classics

Also includes ten appendices to Aldine editions, including by other authors

This is a bilingual edition, with the Latin (and sometimes Greek) original facing on the pages facing the English translations

Our Assessment:



(--) : fascinating literary-historical glimpse from the beginning of the print-era

See our review for fuller assessment.

BMCR . 4/8/2016 Anne Mahoney Renaissance Quarterly . Spring/2017 Oren Margolis

From the Reviews :

"While this book is clearly of historical interest, it is also a fun collection of essays for browsing in. It gives a reader some sense of the excitement of reading Greek at the dawn of the 16th century, when each new publication in Greek was an event. (...) Wilson's own translations are lucid, and in the few places where Aldus's Latin doesn't quite make sense, he simply says so. The footnotes are helpful, identifying the people Aldus mentions as well as his various addressees, identifying Aldus's quotations and allusions to classical authors, and occasionally pointing out a mistake." - Anne Mahoney, Bryn Mawr Classical Review

The complete review 's Review :

Aldus Manutius (Aldo Manuzio) founded the famous Aldine Press in Venice near the end of the 15th century, specializing in the publication of Latin and Greek classics and making them accessible to a much larger audience. The Greek Classics collects Manutius' prefaces to the Greek works he published (while a companion volume, Humanism and the Latin classics, also in the I Tatti Renaissance Library-series, collects the prefaces to the Latin works), as well a small variety (ten pieces) of supplementary material, including some by other authors, on these Aldine publications. While a two-volume Italian edition of the prefaces has long been available, this volume collects and makes this material readily accessible to English-speaking readers for the first time. As in all the books in the I Tatti-series, the original -- mostly Latin, though liberally sprinkled with classical Greek, and with some entirely in Greek -- is printed facing the English translation.

The prefaced books cover many of the best-known Greek classics -- including the collected works of Plato, the Iliad and the Odyssey, much of Aristotle, most of the plays of Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes -- as well as contemporary supporting material, such as Greek grammars and a dictionary.

These are prefaces, rather than introductions to the books in question, and Manutius generally uses the space in part as dedication to those supporting publication, as well as often grumbling about the difficulties he faced, and complaining about (and explaining the inevitability of) mistakes arising in the printing and editing processes. So these are not insightful introductions into the classics, as readers would get in contemporary editions of these same works, but rather tend to focus more on the specific editions of the day.

Quite a bit of this is of literary-historical interest -- Manutius, for example, explaining that his collected Aristophanes is Lysistrata-less because, at the time: "barely half of it could be obtained". There is also some judgment about the value of the works themselves, Manutius praising the authors and emphasizing their value -- including, notably, Aristophanes:

For people wishing to learn Greek there is nothing more suitable, nothing better to read.

I cannot recall ever reading anything worse or less deserving attention; not only did it all see fantasy and like old wives' tales, but it was tasteless and very stupid. So I cannot easily describe the annoyance and boredom I felt whiile reading it.

I do not undertake to correct the texts: in some of them one would need Oedipus to make conjectures, because they are so damaged and corrupt that not even the author, if he were returned to life, would be able to remove the errors; but I do undertake to make every effort to ensure that the printed texts are at least more correct than the exemplars.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 September 2017

:

Harvard University Press publicity page

Marsilio publicity page

Aldo Manuzio exhibit

About the Author :

Aldus Manutius (Aldo Manuzio; ca. 1451–1515) founded the Aldine press.

