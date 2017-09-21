|
The Greek Classics
Our Assessment:
(--) : fascinating literary-historical glimpse from the beginning of the print-era
The complete review's Review:
Aldus Manutius (Aldo Manuzio) founded the famous Aldine Press in Venice near the end of the 15th century, specializing in the publication of Latin and Greek classics and making them accessible to a much larger audience.
The Greek Classics collects Manutius' prefaces to the Greek works he published (while a companion volume, Humanism and the Latin classics, also in the I Tatti Renaissance Library-series, collects the prefaces to the Latin works), as well a small variety (ten pieces) of supplementary material, including some by other authors, on these Aldine publications.
While a two-volume Italian edition of the prefaces has long been available, this volume collects and makes this material readily accessible to English-speaking readers for the first time.
As in all the books in the I Tatti-series, the original -- mostly Latin, though liberally sprinkled with classical Greek, and with some entirely in Greek -- is printed facing the English translation.
For people wishing to learn Greek there is nothing more suitable, nothing better to read.It's not all praise, though -- he really wonders what the hell is up with Philostratus' "Life of Apollonius of Tyana', going on at considerable length in criticizing the work he nevertheless publishes, in what is by far the longest and most commentative of these prefaces. But he sums up his disappointment early on:
I cannot recall ever reading anything worse or less deserving attention; not only did it all see fantasy and like old wives' tales, but it was tasteless and very stupid. So I cannot easily describe the annoyance and boredom I felt whiile reading it.Manutius also repeatedly makes the case for a Greek revival, noting both that, while many are fluent in Latin, few are in Greek (and, of course, suggesting his volumes -- several of which also include Latin translations of the printed Greek text -- can be most helpful in remedying this situation).
Manutius isn't humble about what he's doing, recognizing the importance of his work -- "We have decided to devote our whole life to benefiting mankind" -- and often remarking how much effort he puts into the work, and under how much time pressure he is ("You can scarcely believe how busy I am"). The commercial aspect of printing also is often mentioned -- "I am unable to print without substantial funds" -- and there's considerable cajoling and nudging for support in one form or another.
Printing mistakes remain a major issue, and he frequently apologizes for them and the difficulty of dealing appropriately with them -- explaining his errata lists and the likes. He does note that sometimes it is very difficult to get it right, starting with the source:
I do not undertake to correct the texts: in some of them one would need Oedipus to make conjectures, because they are so damaged and corrupt that not even the author, if he were returned to life, would be able to remove the errors; but I do undertake to make every effort to ensure that the printed texts are at least more correct than the exemplars.These prefaces are more revealing about the intellectual scene in ca. 1500 Venice and Europe than about the authors and works that are printed, but they are certainly interesting small nuggets of intellectual history, and it is nice to have them collected like this. While having the original Latin (and Greek) accessible is welcome too, admittedly Manutius' prose is rarely so remarkable that one feels the need for the original -- the English-translation-gist suffices for the most part. (Given the extensive quoting and references, however, it's certainly far better to have the original texts available as well.)
More of historical than purely literary interest, The Greek Classics is certainly of particular value to anyone involved in the study of anything from early print-publishing to the reception and spread of classical Greek literature in Renaissance Europe. With many (succinct and to-the-point) endnotes, a thorough index, and in a solid translation, it is a beautifully presented and useful reference volume and, if not necessarily a book to simply read through, it is an appealing one to dip into.
- M.A.Orthofer, 21 September 2017
Aldus Manutius (Aldo Manuzio; ca. 1451–1515) founded the Aldine press.
