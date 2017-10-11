Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

District



by

Tony Duvert



about the author

Title: District Author: Tony Duvert Genre: Stories Written: 1978 (Eng. 2017) Length: 43 pages Original in: French Availability: District - US District - UK District - Canada District - Canada (French) District - France

French title: District

Translated and with an Introduction by S.C.Delaney and Agnès Potier

Our Assessment:



B : effective, sharp, haunting place-descriptions

The complete review 's Review :

As the title implies, District is about a locale -- a specific- more than every-place, but also anonymous and similar to any number of others. Ten chapters or pieces focus on different parts of it, such as a bar, a brothel, a market. The descriptions and scenes are both detailed and loosely sketched, and shift easily from the realistic to extremes of the imagination, beginning in the opening 'Construction Site':

There were mounds of sand that looked like giant anthills. For the cement; for the children. Most of the daycare center was built, but it hadn't been completed. It didn't have flooring, the children could fall, no cellar, no ground, no earth: the children could go into hell.

Thus the various passersby circulating at the level of the massive billboard simply ignore it, and none try to guess at its possible message.

A book -- cheap; in the train station they're bought to use as toilet paper, on the can you tear off five, ten pages, then slip the book back in your pocket. After several trips it's down to its cover.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 October 2017

About the Author :

French author Tony Duvert lived 1945 to 2008.

