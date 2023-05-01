the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 May 2023
1 May:
Xi Jinping reading | Coded poetry
1 May 2023
- Monday
Xi Jinping reading | Coded poetry
Xi Jinping reading
At China Daily they "take a look at part of President Xi's reading list and his book review", in President Xi's book review.
An annoying slideshow-presentation, but interesting to see what books they select.
It's predictably bookended, with The Communist Manifesto and Confucius, but at least there's some fiction, too -- Lermontov's A Hero of Our Time and The Old Man and the Sea -- and ... Marcuse (One-Dimensional Man) and Piketty ("the conclusions drawn from his analysis are worth our careful consideration").
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Coded poetry
At ANI they profile Zarifa Jan who, as: "the 'Coded Poet of Kashmir', has written over three hundred poems in a language that is incomprehensible to anyone else in the world", in Kashmir's 'Coded Poet': 60-year-old Sufi creates unique language to preserve inspiring poetry.
What's not to like about a poet who writes in a language incomprehensible to anyone else ?
And it's all written in a "unique script", as well !
Maybe more poets should do this .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
