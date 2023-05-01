the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 May 2023

1 May: Xi Jinping reading | Coded poetry


1 May 2023 - Monday

Xi Jinping reading | Coded poetry

       Xi Jinping reading

       At China Daily they "take a look at part of President Xi's reading list and his book review", in President Xi's book review.
       An annoying slideshow-presentation, but interesting to see what books they select. It's predictably bookended, with The Communist Manifesto and Confucius, but at least there's some fiction, too -- Lermontov's A Hero of Our Time and The Old Man and the Sea -- and ... Marcuse (One-Dimensional Man) and Piketty ("the conclusions drawn from his analysis are worth our careful consideration").

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Coded poetry

       At ANI they profile Zarifa Jan who, as: "the 'Coded Poet of Kashmir', has written over three hundred poems in a language that is incomprehensible to anyone else in the world", in Kashmir's 'Coded Poet': 60-year-old Sufi creates unique language to preserve inspiring poetry.
       What's not to like about a poet who writes in a language incomprehensible to anyone else ? And it's all written in a "unique script", as well !
       Maybe more poets should do this .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


