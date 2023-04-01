the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 April 2023
21 April:
The Austrian Riveter | April Asymptote | Punctuation
21 April 2023
- Friday
The Austrian Riveter | April Asymptote | Punctuation
The Austrian Riveter
The European Literature Network has now published The Austrian Riveter: Writing from Austria (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) -- a very impressive 232 pages of material.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
April Asymptote
The April issue of Asymptote is now up -- the usual great variety, and a lot of it.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Punctuation
At Phys.org they provide a good overview of a recent paper looking at Universal versus system-specific features of punctuation usage patterns in major Western languages [$], in Punctuation in literature of major languages is intriguingly mathematical.
The study is based on: "240 highly popular literary works written in seven major Western languages", which seems like a fairly small pool, but still ....
Among the interesting conclusions: "the language characterized by the lowest propensity to use punctuation is English, with Spanish not far behind; Slavic languages proved to be the most punctuation-dependent".
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
