the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 April 2023

21 April: The Austrian Riveter | April Asymptote | Punctuation


21 April 2023 - Friday

The Austrian Riveter | April Asymptote | Punctuation

       The Austrian Riveter

       The European Literature Network has now published The Austrian Riveter: Writing from Austria (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) -- a very impressive 232 pages of material.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       April Asymptote

       The April issue of Asymptote is now up -- the usual great variety, and a lot of it.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Punctuation

       At Phys.org they provide a good overview of a recent paper looking at Universal versus system-specific features of punctuation usage patterns in major Western languages [$], in Punctuation in literature of major languages is intriguingly mathematical.
       The study is based on: "240 highly popular literary works written in seven major Western languages", which seems like a fairly small pool, but still ....
       Among the interesting conclusions: "the language characterized by the lowest propensity to use punctuation is English, with Spanish not far behind; Slavic languages proved to be the most punctuation-dependent".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


