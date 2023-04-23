Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Stay This Day and Night

With Me



by

Belén Gopegui



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Quédate este día y esta noche conmigo

Translated by Mark Schafer

Our Assessment:



B : interesting approach re. contemporary techno-capitalism

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El País . 26/9/2017 Carlos Pardo Publishers Weekly . 27/12/2022 . Wall St. Journal . 14/4/2023 Sam Sacks

From the Reviews :

"Gopegui leavens the high-mindedness with a cool sense of irony, and shines with her succinct insights on the similarities between humans and AI (“health apps that turn people into toasters”). Readers will be intrigued." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Stay This Day and Night With Me takes the form of a job application submitted to techno-giant Google (now Alphabet). It is not you usual job application, in several ways, including that it is by two people rather than an individual and it does not include a résumé (or two), or indeed reveal much about the applicant(s') qualifications. It is also some 50,000 words long -- and was submitted in paper form (rather than the now usual and expected digital form). Most significantly, the application is basically presented as a narrative -- a story.

As Olga explains, they're thinking (and acting) outside the box, a small gesture meant to shake things up:

It's possible Google won't listen; it's possible it won't do anything. But everything here won't continue as usual. We're breaking the contract, we're overriding Google's authority to pick the terms of that contract.

What will happen the day Google, or any other company, doesn't process just searches and texts but also genomes and memories ? I know there will always be disturbances, shifts in trajectory that complicate predictability. I know there will always be noise, exceptions. We'll never be able to to know where you'll be in five years, but the very idea that the margin of error could be reduced will shift how we think about ourselves.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 April 2023

:

City Lights publicity page

Excerpt

Belén Gopegui at Agencia Literaria Carmen Balcells

See Index of Spanish literature under review

About the Author :

Spanish author Belén Gopegui was born in 1963.

