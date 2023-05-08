Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Good Men



by

Arnon Grunberg



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Dutch title: Goede mannen

Translated by Sam Garrett

Our Assessment:



B+ : strong writing, but the bigger pieces of the story a bit clunky

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer De Groene Amsterdammer . 12/9/2018 Joost de Vries NRC . 6/9/2018 Thomas de Veen

From the Reviews :

"En toch, en toch. Hoe kritisch je ook wilt zijn, je kunt niet ontkennen dat je vanaf de eerste bladzijde in handen bent van een hoogst exceptionele schrijver, die volkomen zelfverzekerd dingen durft op te schrijven die bij geen enkele andere schrijver opkomen. Ondanks de onevenwichtigheid laat Grunberg je hardop lachen, en gruwen van ongemak. Je kunt hem niet neutraal lezen, daar is hij simpelweg te goed voor." - Joost de Vries, De Groene Amsterdammer





"Grunbergs romans zijn laboratoria van de heersende moraal, die bestudeerd, opgerekt en uitgeprobeerd wordt, vaak geïroniseerd. (...) Die verwikkelingen tonen in een notendop het onderzoeksonderwerp van Goede mannen: het failliet van de man die een ‘goede man’ denkt te zijn. En failliet is de Pool, na de zelfdoding van zijn zoon. Het vreemde is: de roman gaat dan nog vierhonderd bladzijden door. Er begint een nieuw deel, een nieuwe verhaallijn, met een nieuwe spanningsboog, en vanaf dan heb je zo’n beetje iedere honderd bladzijden weer het gevoel in een nieuwe Grunbergnovelle verzeild te raken." - Thomas de Veen, NRC

The complete review 's Review :

Good Men centers on a Dutch fireman called, by nearly everyone 'the Polack' (to the extent that: "He started forgetting his real name"). In fact, his actual name, Geniek Janowski, is pretty much the only Polish thing about him -- he was born and has always lived in the Netherlands.

The novel has seven parts, and begins with tragedy -- not the Polack's, but that of a colleague, Beckers, whose terminally ill wife is in hospital, on her deathbed. The Polack wants to go visit her in the hospital, but his wife, kindergarten teacher Wen, makes clear:

"Geniek," she said, "if you go see her today, then I don't want to be your wife anymore."

Some people say he jumped; I say he tripped. Sometimes, at first, I said he was pushed. We never found a farewell note. But we didn't search through all his things, either. Soon enough we started saying: let's leave it at this. We know enough. In fact, we know too much.

"I'm waiting for the Frenchman," she explained, "even though I think he's not coming anymore, but I haven't stopped hoping. I haven't been able to stop hoping. And if he comes, I'll speak English with him, then I'll explain everything to him in English. I'll tell him to be gentle with me."

He was a good man, a caring man, they could put him to the test, people could, God could, he would remain who he was, a good and caring man. Even if he had to break away from everyone and everything, even if he had to bury himself alive, he was going to remain a good man.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 May 2023

About the Author :

Dutch author Arnon Grunberg was born in 1971 and has won numerous literary prizes.

