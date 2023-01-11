

the complete review - publishing / autobiographical

Dalkey Days



by

Steven Moore



general information | our review | links | about the author

A Memoir

With numerous photographs

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : limited but fascinating

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Dalkey Days is Steven Moore's slim memoir of his time working at Dalkey Archive Press, from 1988 to 1996, and even if, as he at one point notes: "My years at Dalkey Archive were depressing and frustrating", it is a welcome history of some of the early days of this remarkable publishing house that also offers a behind-the-scenes look at how incredibly dysfunctional the running of it was under its founder, John O'Brien.

Dalkey Archive grew out of the Review of Contemporary Fiction (RCF), the journal that O'Brien started in 1981. As Moore reports, finding himself with a financial surplus, thanks to the success of the RCF -- enough subscriptions, as well as funding from the NEA and the like --, O'Brien decided to "start a paperback reprint line" (with pricey hardcover versions for the library-market). Moore had been contributing book reviews to the RCF since 1986 and guest-edited the 1987 Chandler Brossard-volume (VII.1), and was offered and accepted a full-time position in 1988. (Moore got his PhD earlier that year, but had been unsuccessful in finding an academic position.)

As Moore's massive, two-volume The Novel: An Alternative History, (2010; 2013) and works on, for example, William Gaddis show, with his wide-ranging knowledge of and interest in literature he was well-suited to help guide and implement the Dalkey Archive vision (as it appears to an outsider), with its focus on often neglected and experimental writers from across the world. (Moore notes: "While most editors prefer discovering young writers and nurturing their talent over the years, I prefer rediscovering masterpieces that have slipped through the cracks of literary history".) Temperamentally he was, as he admits, perhaps less well-suited: "it was the wrong place for a depressive to work", he notes -- though from his descriptions (and from what many, many others familiar with conditions at Dalkey Archive recount), it was a .... challenging place to work, in no small part because of the difficult and controlling man who ran the fiefdom.

Moore divides his memoir into three parts: an account of 'My Dalkey Days'; a section on the books he "suggested, acquired, or solicited" during his time at the press ('My Dalkey Archive Books'); and a section on the (five) authors "who needed a little more space" ('My Dalkey Authors').

The first section is, in no small part, a reckoning with O'Brien. The first mention of what Moore recognizes should have been a "red flag" comes in the second paragraph, and more crop up quickly enough. Only a few pages in he sums up what's already become very clear: "mostly I grew to hate working with O'Brien".

Moore admits: "I didn't particularly like him; he's not the kind of person I normally would have become friends with". Moore is also clearly no great fan of how O'Brien conducted (almost any part of his) business, including Dalkey Archive's soon-established business model -- and one of the reasons it published so much literature in translation: the fact that he could get the publishing financed:

He became celebrated as a champion of literature in translation; while I wouldn't say that was just a front, virtually every writer he praised in my presence wrote in English. Nor did he settle for partial financial support, as in the past; he later expected ministries and donors to cover all production costs, which he wildly exaggerated, to ensure a profit before a single copy was sold. Some would call that a smart business strategy, but others would wonder if that is appropriate for a tax-exempt nonprofit cultural organization.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 May 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Zerogram Press publicity page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American writer Steven Moore was born in 1951.

- Return to top of the page -