the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 January 2018

11 January: Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize | National Jewish Book Award winners | RBC Taylor Prize finalists | Dust review


11 January 2018 - Thursday

Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize | National Jewish Book Award winners
RBC Taylor Prize finalists | Dust review

       Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize

       They've announced that Robin Moger's translation of Yasser Abdel Hafez's The Book of Safety has won the 2017 Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation.
       I haven't seen this one yet, but it sounds intriguing; see the hoopoe publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       National Jewish Book Award winners

       They've announced the winners of the 2017 (American) National Jewish Book Awards.
       'Jewish Book of the Year' went to Lioness: Golda Meir and the Nation of Israel, by Francine Klagsbrun; get your copy Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk
       The 'Fiction' award went to David Grossman's Man Booker International Prize-winning A Horse Walks Into a Bar; get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk
       (There are lots of other categories, too.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       RBC Taylor Prize finalists

       They've announced the five finalists for the seventeenth RBC Taylor Prize -- a Canadian prize meant: "to enhance public appreciation for the genre known as literary non-fiction".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Dust review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Adrián Bravi's Dust, recently out from Dalkey Archive Press.
       Though he was born and grew up in Argentina, Bravi lives in Italy and writes in Italian.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


