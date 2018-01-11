the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The
Literary Saloon
11 January 2018
Dust review
Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize
They've announced that Robin Moger's translation of Yasser Abdel Hafez's The Book of Safety has won the 2017 Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation.
I haven't seen this one yet, but it sounds intriguing; see the hoopoe publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
National Jewish Book Award winners
They've announced the winners of the 2017 (American) National Jewish Book Awards.
'Jewish Book of the Year' went to Lioness: Golda Meir and the Nation of Israel, by Francine Klagsbrun; get your copy Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk
The 'Fiction' award went to David Grossman's Man Booker International Prize-winning A Horse Walks Into a Bar; get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk
(There are lots of other categories, too.)
RBC Taylor Prize finalists
They've announced the five finalists for the seventeenth RBC Taylor Prize -- a Canadian prize meant: "to enhance public appreciation for the genre known as literary non-fiction".
Dust review
The most recent addition to the is my review of Adrián Bravi's complete review Dust, recently out from Dalkey Archive Press.
Though he was born and grew up in Argentina, Bravi lives in Italy and writes in Italian.
