Dust



by

Adrián Bravi



Title: Dust Author: Adrián Bravi Genre: Novel Written: 2007 (Eng. 2017) Length: 85 pages Original in: Italian Availability: Dust - US Dust - UK Dust - Canada Poussière - France La pelusa - Italia

Italian title: La pelusa

Translated and with a Preface by Patience Haggin

Our Assessment:



B : solid obsessive-chronicle

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Il Giornale . 23/2/2007 Alessandra Iadicicco

From the Reviews :

"La polvere -- o, più sottilmente La pelusa fine fine che, impalpabile, impercettibile, inestirpabile, riveste la buccia delle pesche, avvolge l’umana epidermide, rifodera i piani dei mobili e, oscenamente vistosa, fa mostra di sé nero su bianco nel titolo in copertina al libro di Adrián Bravi -- è principio, fine e invadente, onnipervasivo elemento di questo sconcertante romanzo." - Alessandra Iadicicco, Il Giornale

The complete review 's Review :

In Dust librarian Anselmo del Vescovo is obsessed with dust, and wages a never-ending (and, of course, futile) battle against it. Dust (and dusting) dominates his domestic routine -- and, though he's only been married for two years, his wife Elena can certainly be said to be long-suffering, and it's not much of a surprise that she turns to solace and relief in vodka.

Anselmo works dutifully at the Catinari Public Library, while keeping his colleagues at arm's length. He keeps to his routine of cataloging and other duties, and though his interest is piqued occasionally his attention tends to drift when he does immerse himself in a book; the omnipresence of dust certainly doesn't help. He doesn't engage or communicate particularly well with his wife, and among his few attempts at reaching out are e-mails he sends to an old friend he hasn't seen in a while, Paolo -- as he continues to do, even though they all immediately bounce back unread, with the message that there's no such address. But then Anselmo seems to live in an echo-chamber of his own making in practically every respect, barely cognizant of any opinions other than his dusty own.

Dust dominates his life, and thoughts -- evermore, it seems, even as he tries to keep it at bay. He offers some hints of what's behind obsessive-compulsion, as when he writes to Paolo:

What else, if not dust, can show us that ever-present boundary between the visible and invisible, between existence and nothingness ? Anyway, and in conclusion, the more I clean up dust, the further away death seems.

It seems the Argentines are a very clean people, and simply can't stand dust. They don't even take off their hats for fear of dust. And they're obsessed with classifying everything. It seems like rigor and cleanliness are fundamental priorities for them.

It seemed to him that his own life was a fiction so absurd he couldn't handle it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 January 2018

About the Author :

Adrián N. Bravi was born in Buenos Aires in 1963, and now lives in Italy.

