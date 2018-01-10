|
Dust
B : solid obsessive-chronicle
The complete review's Review:
In Dust librarian Anselmo del Vescovo is obsessed with dust, and wages a never-ending (and, of course, futile) battle against it.
Dust (and dusting) dominates his domestic routine -- and, though he's only been married for two years, his wife Elena can certainly be said to be long-suffering, and it's not much of a surprise that she turns to solace and relief in vodka.
What else, if not dust, can show us that ever-present boundary between the visible and invisible, between existence and nothingness ? Anyway, and in conclusion, the more I clean up dust, the further away death seems.Anselmo loses himself in his obsession -- in that imagined cloud, and layers, of dust. He does meet a kindred spirit of sorts -- an Argentine living in Italy by the name of ... Adrián Bravi, who comes to borrow a copy of W.H.Hudson's Green Mansions, in Eugenio Montale's translations (yes, Montale did translate that book). Bravi complains similarly about the prevalence of dust, and of pelusa -- so also the title of the Italian original of the novel --, "a snarl of oily substances and mixed materials, an insidious mix entrusted to the air on its way throughout the world".
Bravi forgets -- or leaves -- his suitcase at the library, but does not come back to reclaim it, and Anselmo is unable to return it. The Argentine did, however, make quite the impression on him; he even tells his wife that he (not they, but he ...) should visit Argentina:
It seems the Argentines are a very clean people, and simply can't stand dust. They don't even take off their hats for fear of dust. And they're obsessed with classifying everything. It seems like rigor and cleanliness are fundamental priorities for them.Anselmo's own rigor and cleanliness are incompatible with the world around him -- though in his obsession he barely seems to notice or care. Already early on he recognized:
It seemed to him that his own life was a fiction so absurd he couldn't handle it.He certainly seems to lose his grip, and all touch with reality around him -- unresponsive, at the end, to the last efforts to save him from himself (and the dust ...).
Not all that much seems to happen in Dust, and yet even the relatively minor -- the odd books that are perused, a vacuum cleaner that is bought, a few encounters between the various characters -- adds up nicely (accumulating like dust ... ?). Anselmo's obsession is already well-advanced to begin with, leaving somewhat open the question of how he got there (and why his wife puts up with it as long as she does -- and, indeed, married him in the first place), but it is certainly convincingly presented.
Bravi impressively immerses the reader in the obsessive's world and madness -- all aswirl -- in this slim novel, with an effective allegorical coating to it too. Quite nicely done.
- M.A.Orthofer, 10 January 2018
Adrián N. Bravi was born in Buenos Aires in 1963, and now lives in Italy.
© 2018 the complete review