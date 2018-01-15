|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Raphael Affair
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : light and breezy, but good fun and quite clever
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Raphael Affair is the first in Iain Pears' (ultimately seven-title) Art History Mystery-series, and it opens with General Taddeo Bottando, the head of the Italian National Art Theft Squad, heading to work -- in offices pleasantly decorated with recovered stolen art.
One of his researchers, Flavia di Stefano, looks into and then reports on an unusual arrest the local police recently made, of a twenty-eight-year-old English graduate student caught apparently trying to sleep in a church and arrested for vagrancy.
Flavia is not an official member of the force, but she's learnt so much in her time working for Bottando, and is so devoted, that she: "had become a full investigator in everything but name", and she likes the looks of this odd case.
And, as it turns out, her slightly unofficial status is useful, given certain aspects of the case as it then develops.
without doubt, Raphael's masterpiece, the apogee of the Humanist ideal of feminine beauty.The embarrassment of having let it slip through their fingers leads the Italian government to go all out and buy the picture back, to put on fabulous display at the Museo Nazionale, a coup for its director Tommaso (and a bit of annoyance for Bottando, who doesn't want to be involved with any of the precautions for its safety, to avoid being a fall-guy if anything goes wrong (as, of course, it soon must ...)). Tommaso isn't much-loved -- "One day he'll be found in his office with a knife in his back", one of his colleagues tells Bottando -- but is a careerist who knows how to maneuver his way out of tricky situations -- as he already had once earlier in his career in a forgery scandal that, intriguingly, also involved art dealer Byrnes.
Back in England, sidelined Argyll continues his work on Mantini -- and comes across the first inklings that there's something wrong with this Raphael. The suspicion that it's a forgery -- despite passing all the tests with flying colors -- is faint but grows stronger. The drama heightens when Tommaso suddenly announces his resignation -- and catastrophe and murder ensue.
When Argyll is back in Rome he finds himself yet again a suspect -- in rather more serious circumstances -- but Bottando and Flavia also understand that, with his expertise, he's their best shot at getting to the bottom of all this. The hunt is on for a second Mantini that might be covering something up -- and when Argyll and Flavia think they've located it they realize that, yet again, someone might have just beaten Argyll to the same conclusion. Things get hairy, but things work out -- if perhaps not exactly how everyone had expected and hoped. Still, the guilty parties are identified and satisfyingly taken care of.
There's also a sort of a coda, giving Argyll an opportunity for a small (but nicely dramatic) professional triumph, as he finally pieces together the whole story about the missing Raphael and the Mantini-cover-up(s). It's almost too neat to be believed, but it's an amusing final explanation that does fit and is quite satisfying.
In The Raphael Affair, Pears nicely introduces the characters and their relationships that will feature in the later installments of this series: wise elder Bottando; the beautiful Flavia, who becomes involved with Argyll, who in turn benefits from Byrnes' feelings of guilt and is rewarded with a scholarship that brings him back to Rome (and closer to Flavia) for the long(er) haul. The developing relationship between Flavia and Argyll is left almost too far in the background, but there's some appeal to the understated presentation and how easily they take to one another. Meanwhile, Pears handles the art and art-history very well and while the novel is almost too neatly plotted -- the one other resolved case Bottando and Flavia concern themselves with dovetailing perfectly with this one ... -- one can appreciate the neatness too.
With Bottando, Flavia, and Argyll all sympathetic -- and very competent, in their different ways -- characters, and Tommaso perfectly disagreeable, it's a very enjoyable start to a good series, and also stands well on its own. The Raphael Affair is fairly light mystery-reading, but a clever, solid, and very enjoyable little divertissement.
- M.A.Orthofer, 15 January 2018
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
British author Iain Pears was born in 1955. He attended Oxford and has written numerous books.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2018 the complete review