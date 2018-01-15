

the complete review - fiction

The Raphael Affair



by

Iain Pears



The first in the Art History Mystery-series featuring Jonathan Argyll and Flavia di Stefano

Our Assessment:



B+ : light and breezy, but good fun and quite clever

Sunday Times . 14/4/1991 .

From the Reviews :

"Pears balances politics, love and danger nicely, in a plot that has a cunning and satisfactory outcome." - Sunday Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Raphael Affair is the first in Iain Pears' (ultimately seven-title) Art History Mystery-series, and it opens with General Taddeo Bottando, the head of the Italian National Art Theft Squad, heading to work -- in offices pleasantly decorated with recovered stolen art. One of his researchers, Flavia di Stefano, looks into and then reports on an unusual arrest the local police recently made, of a twenty-eight-year-old English graduate student caught apparently trying to sleep in a church and arrested for vagrancy. Flavia is not an official member of the force, but she's learnt so much in her time working for Bottando, and is so devoted, that she: "had become a full investigator in everything but name", and she likes the looks of this odd case. And, as it turns out, her slightly unofficial status is useful, given certain aspects of the case as it then develops.

The student is Jonathan Argyll, and his story is a seemingly wild one: his dissertation is on the: "magnificently mediocre eighteenth-century painter Carlo Mantini", and Argyll suspects that the Mantini long hanging in the church he was found in in fact is painted on top of a Raphael. Flavia is intrigued by the story -- and, a bit, by Argyll --, and Bottando is curious too; looking into the case, they find that the painting isn't there any longer -- recently sold, it turns out, as someone else seems to have figured out the same thing Argyll had, and gotten there first. Everything appears to be more or less aboveboard about the transaction, but the painting has wound up in the hands of "Sir Edward Byrnes, prince of London art dealers". And, yes, the Mantini turns out to be painted over another painting -- an unknown, and of course immensely valuable Raphael.

Argyll is frustrated about the great art-historical discovery that slipped through his fingers -- especially since he knew just how big it would be. Over the following months the press is all over the story, up to the big reveal of the Raphael, and then the auction of the painting -- all expertly orchestrated by Byrnes. An expert opines about the uncovered artwork, that it is:

without doubt, Raphael's masterpiece, the apogee of the Humanist ideal of feminine beauty.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 January 2018

:

About the Author :

British author Iain Pears was born in 1955. He attended Oxford and has written numerous books.

