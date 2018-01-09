Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Last Judgement



by

Iain Pears



The fourth in the Art History Mystery-series featuring Jonathan Argyll and Flavia di Stefano

Our Assessment:



B : a bit brisk and lite much of the way, but nicely brought to its conclusion

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sunday Times A 6/6/1993 John Coleman Sunday Times A 20/3/1994 Ivan Hill

From the Reviews :

"A witty and exceptionally brilliant puzzler." - John Coleman, Sunday Times





"The full solution unravels only at the very end, but it is worth savouring the style and the asides rather than racing to break the suspense." - Ivan Hill, Sunday Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Last Judgement begins with struggling art dealer Jonathan Argyll doing a favor for another dealer: after a few days in Paris he's on his way back home to Rome, and volunteers to deliver a painting his colleague has sold to the waiting customer in Italy. A second-rate eighteenth century Death of Socrates:

This picture was part of a series of paintings. Of four paintings on legal themes. Of judgements, in fact.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 January 2018

:

About the Author :

British author Iain Pears was born in 1955. He attended Oxford and has written numerous books.

