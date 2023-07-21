the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

21 July 2023

21 July: New Asymptote | Obama's summer reading | Amazon Literary Partnership grants | Cataractual consequences


21 July 2023 - Friday

New Asymptote | Obama's summer reading
Amazon Literary Partnership grants | Cataractual consequences

       New Asymptote

       The July issue of Asymptote is now up, with the usual array of material as well as an 'Indonesian Literature Feature' and them having several 'Institutional Advocates Take Questions'.
       Lots of good reading for the weekend !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Obama's summer reading

       The summer reading list that former American president Barack Obama releases every year always gets a lot of attention -- and he's now posted this year's list.
       I haven't seen any of these, but do hope to get to the Catton at some point.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Amazon Literary Partnership grants

       The behemoth of the bookselling world does come in for a lot of criticism, but they at least spread a sliver of their wealth around -- as with their Amazon Literary Partnership, which has just announced their 2023 grants.
       A lot of worthy recipients here, for what it's worth .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Cataractual consequences

       I had cataract surgery yesterday, but since they only do one eye at a time -- next one in three weeks -- my vision is extremely unbalanced for the moment (I am off-the-scale myopic, and that still goes for the not-yet-corrected eye, which now stands in very strong contrast to the one that's now up to grade), making reading near impossible (arggggh ... there is no worse torture ...); ditto for writing (yeah, okay, we can all do without what I hammer out on a keyboard for a while ...), so it seems this will cramp my style, or at least my steady posting of reviews and news, for a while; my apologies for that.
       But at least I have a good excuse for all my typos for the time being......

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


