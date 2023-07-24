Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Lobster



by

Guillaume Lecasble



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Lobster Author: Guillaume Lecasble Genre: Novel Written: 2003 (Eng. 2005) Length: 110 pages Original in: French Availability: Lobster - US Lobster - UK Lobster - Canada Lobster - Canada (French) Lobster - France Lobster - España directly from : Dedalus

French title: Lobster

Translated by Polly McLean

Our Assessment:



B+ : unsettlingly, appealingly surreal

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 8/7/2005 Nicholas Lezard

From the Reviews :

"As you will not believe me if I summarise the book's plot myself, permit me to quote the first paragraph of the blurb. (...) Fiction like this simply doesn't turn up that often, and when it does, it can get dismissed as bizarrerie or, more condescendingly, pseudishness. (...) (T)his is not simply surrealism. (...) This deadpan tone does mean it's also funny, in a way, but this is a kind of appalled laughter, a salute to outrageousness, the daring of what is unfolding before you. (...) There was a Lobster-shaped hole in world literature which has now been neatly filled by this remarkable work." - Nicholas Lezard, The Guardian

The complete review 's Review :

Lobster features a crustacean, called simply 'Lobster', fished out of the ocean along with mom and dad and delivered, eventually, to the Titanic, where he is plopped into one of the "unbelievably luxurious aquariums" on board. Not for show, of course, put rather to be picked out by the diners, and served up as a meal. Lobster's dad is quickly selected, by a young woman named Angelina, and Lobster has to watch dad get cracked and eaten. Two days later, mom is picked; the next day it is Lobster's turn.

Readers know what happened four days into the journey of the Titanic, but it's a close call for Lobster. Just as he gets tossed in the boiling pot there's a massive jolt, tossing him free -- though he gets boiled enough to change the color of his shell to red, and for the bay leaf stock smell to stick to him.

In the watery confusion that follows, Lobster encounters Angelina, involved in her own struggles -- and that after:

Angelina had taken this ship because it was unsinkable. Her life seemed to founder more each day, and before dying she'd wanted to taste what it felt like to be certain for once of not going under.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 July 2023

About the Author :

French author Guillaume Lecasble was born in 1954.

