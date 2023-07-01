the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 July 2023
11 July:
Sri Lankan speculative fiction | Bookselling in ... the US
11 July 2023
- Tuesday
Sri Lankan speculative fiction | Bookselling in ... the US
Sri Lankan speculative fiction
Via I'm pointed to Gautam Bhatta reporting how Sri Lankan speculative fiction lifts off, at Himāl.
M.A.Orthofer)
Bookselling in ... the US
At Publishers Weekly Jim Milliot reports that in the US Book Sales Continue to Slow Down in First Half of 2023.
Unit sales were down 2.7 per cent compared to the first half of 2022 -- with adult non-fiction down 4.9 per cent, despite the success of Spare, which sold over a million copies.
The one category that is up is adult fiction -- up 4.2 per cent.
And I continue to be disappointed by the collapse of the mass-market paperback format -- down a staggering 17.8 per cent.
M.A.Orthofer)
