the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 July 2023

11 July: Sri Lankan speculative fiction | Bookselling in ... the US


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 July 2023 - Tuesday

Sri Lankan speculative fiction | Bookselling in ... the US

       Sri Lankan speculative fiction

       Via I'm pointed to Gautam Bhatta reporting how Sri Lankan speculative fiction lifts off, at Himāl.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Bookselling in ... the US

       At Publishers Weekly Jim Milliot reports that in the US Book Sales Continue to Slow Down in First Half of 2023.
       Unit sales were down 2.7 per cent compared to the first half of 2022 -- with adult non-fiction down 4.9 per cent, despite the success of Spare, which sold over a million copies.
       The one category that is up is adult fiction -- up 4.2 per cent.
       And I continue to be disappointed by the collapse of the mass-market paperback format -- down a staggering 17.8 per cent.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 July 2023)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2023 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links