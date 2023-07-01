the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 July 2023
1 July:
New Hungarian books | Through Three Rooms review
New Hungarian books
At hlo they offer a: "selection from the 645 new books launched for the Festive Book Week, recommended by Csaba Károlyi, deputy editor-in-chief of literary and cultural periodical Élet és irodalom", in New Releases from the 2023 Festive Book Week
Quite a selection; maybe we'll see some of these in English eventually.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Through Three Rooms review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of An Asbjørn Krag Mystery by Sven Elvestad, Through Three Rooms -- recently out from new micro-press Kabaty Press
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
