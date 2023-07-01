the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 July 2023

1 July: New Hungarian books | Through Three Rooms review


1 July 2023 - Saturday

New Hungarian books | Through Three Rooms review

       New Hungarian books

       At hlo they offer a: "selection from the 645 new books launched for the Festive Book Week, recommended by Csaba Károlyi, deputy editor-in-chief of literary and cultural periodical Élet és irodalom", in New Releases from the 2023 Festive Book Week
       Quite a selection; maybe we'll see some of these in English eventually.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Through Three Rooms review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of An Asbjørn Krag Mystery by Sven Elvestad, Through Three Rooms -- recently out from new micro-press Kabaty Press

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


