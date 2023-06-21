the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 June 2023
21 June:
Arno Schmidt exhibit | I Hate Martin Amis et al. review
21 June 2023
- Wednesday
Arno Schmidt exhibit | I Hate Martin Amis et al. review
Arno Schmidt exhibit
At the Arno Schmidt Stiftung they have an exhibit up through 17 June 2024 on 'Arno Schmidt and some of his admirers', "»›Leser‹ ? – achduliebergott.«" ('Redaers ? ohmydeargod.), exploring the relationship of Schmidt and some of his readers and fans; this looks like a lot of fun.
There's been some German newspaper coverage, including Michael Martens' report in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung..
(For an introduction to Schmidt, you can always check out my Arno Schmidt: a centennial colloquy.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
I Hate Martin Amis et al. review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Peter Barry's 2011 novel, I Hate Martin Amis et al..
It seemed an appropriate time to get to it .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
