Peter Barry

Our Assessment:



B : quite well done, but discomfitingly ugly

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sydney Morning Herald . 30/7/2011 Dorothy Johnston

From the Reviews :

"There's no doubt Barry's anti-hero is an intensely disturbing creation. It's too easy simply to hate and then dismiss him. Through Zorec, Barry explores the ways an overriding obsession to be published leads to inhumanity and madness. (...) Like the characters of Voltaire or Jonathan Swift, Zorec has no idea how much he parodies himself every time he opens his mouth. But I couldn't laugh (.....) Barry pitches his narrative finally beyond humour, certainly beyond entertainment. (...) It's not for the squeamish. It's a book guaranteed to give any writer, or would-be writer, nightmares." - Dorothy Johnston, Sydney Morning Herald

The complete review 's Review :

I Hate Martin Amis et al. is narrated by Milan Zorec, who grew up in a house that: "was, and still is, more like a bookshop in Hay-on-Wye than a home", his English mother a passionate reader (while his Serbian-born father doesn't read at all). Milan, now in his mid-thirties, has always dreamed of being a writer; he qualified as a teacher but in disgust at the Thatcherite system refused to become part of it and became a school janitor instead. He always wrote, however, recently finishing, after three years, a fourth novel; he's also written eight or so short stories -- but, as he notes, he hasn't had any success with any of his work: "they've all been turned down".

The last rejection clearly hit him pretty hard, though it's only near the end of the account that he recounts just how hard, and how he reacted. His father was unimpressed by his efforts anyway, dismissive even without reading it: "how can someone write about life when they've never experienced it ? What's he ever done with his life ?" Meanwhile, the girlfriend that has now left him diagnosed:

You'll never be a writer because you can't empathize with people. You're too caught up in your own feelings to understand how someone else feels.

That's one of the reasons I'm writing this -- but not the main one -- to explain to myself how I got here, and why. Is there a pattern in my life, in anyone's life, or is it all meaningless and pointless ?

(H)e's a published writer and I'm an unpublished writer. That's the main difference between us. He has a public, and I have none.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 June 2023

About the Author :

Author Peter Barry was born in 1944.

