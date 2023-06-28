Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Dante Alighieri's Publishing Company

Dante Alighieri's

by Eric Lane



by

Eric Lane



B : fun little lightly fictionalized publishing tale

The complete review 's Review :

Dante Alighieri's Publishing Company is a fictional account of the founding and sputtering start of publishing house 'Dead Loss'.

The novel is presented as four of the notebooks kept by Dead Loss-publisher Dante Alighieri between 1978 and 1980, in which he chronicles the ups and downs of his (ad)venture.

Early on Dante describes how they tried to find a name for the publishing house:

"ICARUS has been used before", he informs me, "but DAEDALUS isn't bad. Better than QUALITY BOOKS at any rate."

I try DAEDALUS out on Anton. He is sceptical and says it's the kind of name Private Eye would soon turn into DEAD LOSS.



"We managed to sell one copy of Ireland and Enfields Green, and that's all I'm afraid. Please credit us for the rest."

"But we've been on TV and in the papers."

"Yes I know, but you haven't sold any books."

The success of the Dead Loss imprint started by signor Alighieri is now legendary, with authors like Jane Austen, Anthony Trollope, Mary Shelley and Yoll household names in every land where books are read.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 June 2023

About the Author :

Eric Lane is the publisher of Dedalus.

