the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 June 2023

11 June: Anton Hur Q & A | Irish literature | Literature in Nigeria


11 June 2023 - Sunday

Anton Hur Q & A | Irish literature | Literature in Nigeria

       Anton Hur Q & A

       At Scroll.in Sayari Debnath has a Q & A with Anton Hur, ‘The match between a translator and a writer is alchemical. It’s like being married’: Anton Hur.
       Among his responses:
Let’s imagine that Anton Hur has been asked to create a Translator’s Paradise. What are the top three things you will have in such a space ?

A room of one’s own, steady income, and an agent to take care of rights haggling, pitching, and other problem-solving that has nothing to do with the actual act of translation.
       Sounds good.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Irish literature

       At ABC News Nicola Heath takes a closer look at Why so many of the world's best writers hail from Ireland, from James Joyce to Colm Tóibín.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Literature in Nigeria

       In The Nation Edozie Udeze has a Q & A with Chijioke Uwasomba on, among other things, ‘How literature has redefined nationhood’
       He begins:
The state of literature in Nigeria, like any other productive engagement is not as excellent as one would have joyfully expected.
       He also suggests:
Post-colonial hell-holes like Nigeria requires a literature that interrogates the contradictions and inanities that have hobbled them and made them unlivable environments on earth. Nigerian literature, right from its beginnings has been an active force in the building and redirection of the country.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


