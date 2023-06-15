Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Ariane, a Russian Girl



by

Claude Anet



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Ariane, jeune fille russe

Translated by Mitchell Abidor

Previously translated, as Ariane , by Guy Chapman (1927); also published as (as movie tie-in) as Love in the Afternoon

, by Guy Chapman (1927); also published as (as movie tie-in) as Ariane, jeune fille russe has been filmed several times, most famously in 1957 as Love in the Afternoon, directed by Billy Wilder, and starring Audrey Hepburn, Gary Cooper, and Maurice Chevalier

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : artfully presented but also odd romance

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Athenæum . 10/9/1920 F.R. The Living Age* . 1/8/1927 . The NY Times Book Rev.* . 20/3/1927 Edwin Clark The Times . 6/7/1920 .

(* review of a different translation)

From the Reviews :

"How delightful to discover a novel written by an artist who is nothing but an artist ! And how rare ! (...) Ariane, Jeune Fille Russe may not be a great novel, but it is a good one: it is admirably written, it is composed en maitre , and from the first page it is absorbing. It is an extraordinary book, and it is extraordinary because Ariane is an extraordinary girl." - F.R., The Athenæum





may not be a great novel, but it is a good one: it is admirably written, it is composed , and from the first page it is absorbing. It is an extraordinary book, and it is extraordinary because Ariane is an extraordinary girl." - "Although laid in Russia, the setting is immaterial; but the characterization is vivid and convincing, for the author discards superficialities and emphasizes fundamentals. (...) (T)he novel itself shows us modern French fiction at its best." - The Living Age





"A detached, minute, limited tale begins, which is sustained by the conflicts to be found in love. (...) Its point of view is thoroughly Continental. It achieves a perverse application of normal sentiments. (...) Obviously, Ariane is a novel for the urbane. To stupid folks who have nothing better to do than mind other people's business, this struggle of two individuals to find happiness will be unintelligible and profane. It is written, however, with the fine perception and artistic craft that stands for polished French fiction. It is a provocative, stimulating book." - Edwin Clark, The New York Times Book Review





is a novel for the urbane. To stupid folks who have nothing better to do than mind other people's business, this struggle of two individuals to find happiness will be unintelligible and profane. It is written, however, with the fine perception and artistic craft that stands for polished French fiction. It is a provocative, stimulating book." - "A moral might be drawn, but never by M. Anet, who is too fastidious an artist to spoil his story by comment. He tells it dispassionately, without irony, in a succinct, almost staccato style, which is the very style for the fastidious reader." - The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Ariane of the title is first introduced as a precocious seventeen-year-old girl -- "imperious, willful, witty, intelligent" -- finishing high school in the south of Russia. Lauded as: "A brilliant child" when she takes her final exam, she has ambition -- first and foremost, to go to Moscow to study. Her absent father, meanwhile, thinks she should get married as soon as possible (acknowledging her intelligence, he writes her that: "you'll use your intelligence when you're married in raising your children"), but Ariane has different ideas about what woman can and should do in society.

A confident Ariane already knows her power over men -- and has the examples of first her rather free-spirited mother and then her Aunt Varvara, who had been raising her since the death of her mother (and among whose principles was remaining: "faithful to her lover until the day a new man attracted her"). While her aunt eventually offers to pay for her studies, Ariane makes her own plans -- insisting:

I've made arrangements. I am and always will be free.

But if a man I don't love, for the few hours he'll have my body, assures me the possibility of a rich and spiritual life, isn't it my duty to accept this bargain ? Don't I remain honest and faithful to myself by accepting the deal and paying with the only coin I possess ? The world might condemn me, but what's the world ?

He never forced Ariane into his bed: she came there of her own free volition, but when she lay in the sheets she seemed to die inside.

We've formed a temporary association in the quest for pleasure, and I won't hide it from you: you've given it to me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 June 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

New York Review Books publicity page

Dörlemann publicity page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Claude Anet (actually Jean Schopfer) lived 1868 to 1931.

- Return to top of the page -