Ariane, a Russian Girl
The Ariane of the title is first introduced as a precocious seventeen-year-old girl -- "imperious, willful, witty, intelligent" -- finishing high school in the south of Russia.
Lauded as: "A brilliant child" when she takes her final exam, she has ambition -- first and foremost, to go to Moscow to study.
Her absent father, meanwhile, thinks she should get married as soon as possible (acknowledging her intelligence, he writes her that: "you'll use your intelligence when you're married in raising your children"), but Ariane has different ideas about what woman can and should do in society.
I've made arrangements. I am and always will be free.As she suggests to her circle:
But if a man I don't love, for the few hours he'll have my body, assures me the possibility of a rich and spiritual life, isn't it my duty to accept this bargain ? Don't I remain honest and faithful to myself by accepting the deal and paying with the only coin I possess ? The world might condemn me, but what's the world ?It's not that Ariane is poor -- she stands to come into a large inheritance, though only when she is older -- and in fact she belongs to: "the wealthy and enlightened bourgeoisie". She sets her own terms but does come to an arrangement with the retired Michel Ivanovich Bogdanov -- "well read, refined, and of a curious turn", but also associated with a recent scandal, the suicide of "One of the most charming of the society girls", only slightly older than Ariane, the previous year. Ariane asks Bogdanov: "Will you be my banker ?" and he is more than willing -- though there are some conditions. It sure looks like she's made a devil's bargain .....
Moscow itself at first disappoints some, but then she meets Constantin Michel ("'That's not a name,' she said. 'And yet it's mine.'") -- and they become lovers. Their intimacy has a peculiar aspect, as:
He never forced Ariane into his bed: she came there of her own free volition, but when she lay in the sheets she seemed to die inside.Not only inside: when she first agrees to sleep with him she sets conditions: "There'll be no light and I'll lie here as if I were dead". Nevertheless, they remain closely romantically involved -- even as Ariane treats their relationship as if it must inevitably be only a temporary one, satisfying and drawn out but still only a fling. She sums up:
We've formed a temporary association in the quest for pleasure, and I won't hide it from you: you've given it to me.Ariane complains about the double standard that applies to men and women, where a man is admired for having many lovers while a woman is considered: "the lowest of the low" if she does. She argues that: "Women's morality must triumph, and that's what I'm working at ...". And so it also seems that their affair is doomed to come to an end at some point, both expecting to move on to new lovers sooner or later .....
Anet's Russia is an odd, out-of-time place, with nothing of the Revolution really in the air (much less on the ground) except perhaps the most rarefied form of its spirit -- despite the fact that he was familiar with the conditions of the time (he began to write the book in Arkhangelsk in 1918). Here Russia is: "a country where people live freely, liberated from all conventions, indifferent to what people may say" -- and certainly that's very much the attitude Ariane seems to take. Even Constantin is worried that her reputation might suffer if the full extent of their relationship were known, but Ariane affects an air of indifference, and consistently really does seem not to care what others think.
She remains a puzzling creature to Constantin -- "Who in God's name am I involved with ?" he asks early on, and Ariane does her best that he can't readily figure it (or rather, her) out.
But: are things perhaps not quite as clear cut as they seem ? For all Ariane's bravado, is the teenager perhaps more traditional in hopes, outlook, and even her actions than she lets on ? Certainly, Ariane, a Russian Girl isn't a traditional romantic tale -- but is it ultimately nevertheless one ?
Anet spins his tale quite artfully, teasing the reader with his free-spirited protagonist who, despite her protestations ("Child ! How impertinent ! I'm seventeen !"), might have more of the innocent girl to her than she wants to admit after all. (The French title has her a 'jeune fille russe' -- a young Russian girl --, rather than simply a 'Russian girl', as in the English title.) Regardless, Ariane, a Russian Girl is an odd work, hinting at the sensationalistic (and occasionally offering it outright, as in Ariane's insistence: "I'll lie here as if I were dead") that often also tends to the creepy.
Part of the fun and success of the novel is found in how Anet dances around much of the more intimate action, and what good use he makes of avoiding being too explicit. Ariane, a Russian Girl is a love story, but of a -- certainly for its times -- rather novel sort, and while cleverly presented perhaps tries a bit too hard, making it difficult for readers to become fully invested in this romance.
- M.A.Orthofer, 15 June 2023
French author Claude Anet (actually Jean Schopfer) lived 1868 to 1931.
