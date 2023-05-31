the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

1 June 2023

Ama Ata Aidoo (1842-2023) | Naveen Kishore Q & A


1 June 2023 - Thursday

Ama Ata Aidoo (1842-2023) | Naveen Kishore Q & A

       Ama Ata Aidoo (1842-2023)

       Ghanaian author Ama Ata Aidoo has passed away; see, for example, the BBC report, Ama Ata Aidoo: Ghana's famous author and feminist dies.
       Three of her works are under review at the complete review:
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Naveen Kishore Q & A

       At Kitaab they have a Q & A with the Seagull Books-publisher, “One doesn’t always write only to be published.”- Naveen Kishore (Poet, Artist, Publisher, and Writer).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


