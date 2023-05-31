the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 June 2023
1 June:
Ama Ata Aidoo (1842-2023) | Naveen Kishore Q & A
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 June 2023
- Thursday
Ama Ata Aidoo (1842-2023) | Naveen Kishore Q & A
Ama Ata Aidoo (1842-2023)
Ghanaian author Ama Ata Aidoo has passed away; see, for example, the BBC report, Ama Ata Aidoo: Ghana's famous author and feminist dies.
Three of her works are under review at the complete review:
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Naveen Kishore Q & A
At Kitaab they have a Q & A with the Seagull Books-publisher, “One doesn’t always write only to be published.”- Naveen Kishore (Poet, Artist, Publisher, and Writer).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 May 2023)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links