the complete review - biographical

Sir Thomas Browne



by

Gavin Francis



general information | our review | about the author

The Opium of Time

With numerous illustrations

A volume in Oxford University Press' 'My Reading'-series

Our Assessment:



B : a fine introductory/overview-study of Thomas Browne





Sir Thomas Browne is a volume in Oxford University Press' 'My Reading'-series, offering, as the Series Introduction at the beginning of the work explains:

personal models of what it is like to care about particular authors, to recreate through specific examples imaginative versions of what those authors and works represent, and to show their effect upon a reader's own thinking and development.

He never took a shortcut to a conclusion when he could take a perambulation; he never leapt to certainty when he could dwell for a while on enigma. Circumlocutions are his defining style

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 June 2023



Oxford University Press publicity page

Sir Thomas Browne site

About the Author :

British author and doctor Gavin Francis was born in 1975.

