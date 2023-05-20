the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 May 2023
21 May:
Martin Amis (1949-2023) | M.John Harrison Q & A
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 May 2023
- Sunday
Martin Amis (1949-2023) | M.John Harrison Q & A
Martin Amis (1949-2023)
As widely noted, British author Martin Amis has died; see, for example, obituaries in The New York Times (by Dwight Garner) and The Guardian (by Sarah Shaffi).
As shocking as the news is, what most surprised me was to learn that ... he had moved to Florida, dying 'at his home in Lake Worth, Florida'.
After all the fuss the literary media made about him moving to and living in Brooklyn, how did this not get widely reported and covered ?
(Also: too bad Amis never publicly weighed in on Florida's governor.)
Several of his works are under review at the complete review -- though I haven't reviewd anything of his in some fifteen years:
I read his (generally much more impressive) earlier work before I started the site, and haven't revisited it, but he was certainly always an author to pay attention to.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
M.John Harrison Q & A
M.John Harrison -- Light, etc. -- has a new (anti-)memoir out, Wish I Was Here -- alas, apparently only in UK edition, so far; see the Serpent's Tail publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.co.uk -- and at The Guardian Anthony Cummins has a Q & A with him, M John Harrison: ‘I want to be the first human to imitate ChatGPT’.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 May 2023)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links