the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

21 May 2023

Martin Amis (1949-2023) | M.John Harrison Q & A


21 May 2023 - Sunday

Martin Amis (1949-2023) | M.John Harrison Q & A

       Martin Amis (1949-2023)

       As widely noted, British author Martin Amis has died; see, for example, obituaries in The New York Times (by Dwight Garner) and The Guardian (by Sarah Shaffi).
       As shocking as the news is, what most surprised me was to learn that ... he had moved to Florida, dying 'at his home in Lake Worth, Florida'. After all the fuss the literary media made about him moving to and living in Brooklyn, how did this not get widely reported and covered ? (Also: too bad Amis never publicly weighed in on Florida's governor.)
       Several of his works are under review at the complete review -- though I haven't reviewd anything of his in some fifteen years:        I read his (generally much more impressive) earlier work before I started the site, and haven't revisited it, but he was certainly always an author to pay attention to.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       M.John Harrison Q & A

       M.John Harrison -- Light, etc. -- has a new (anti-)memoir out, Wish I Was Here -- alas, apparently only in UK edition, so far; see the Serpent's Tail publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.co.uk -- and at The Guardian Anthony Cummins has a Q & A with him, M John Harrison: ‘I want to be the first human to imitate ChatGPT’.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


