the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 May 2023

11 May: Jan Michalski Prize finalists | Ian Hacking (1936-2023) | Seduced by Story review


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 May 2023 - Thursday

Jan Michalski Prize finalists | Ian Hacking (1936-2023)
Seduced by Story review

       Jan Michalski Prize finalists

       They've announced the 'first selection' for this year's Jan Michalski Prize for Literature, the CHF50,000 prize open to works in any literary genre, written in any language; books don't have to be translated into French or English or German (though almost all books in the running have been, over the years).
       There are fourteen titles, selected by the judges; they include Michel Houellebecq's Anéantir, Eva Baltasar's Boulder, and Hamid Ismaïlov's Manaschi.
       None of the titles are under review at the complete review yet.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Ian Hacking (1936-2023)

       Canadian philosopher Ian Hacking has passed away; see, for example, the notice at the University of Toronto.
       The only one of his books under review at the complete review is The Social Construction of What ?

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Seduced by Story review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Peter Brooks on The Use and Abuse of Narrative, in Seduced by Story, recently out from New York Review Books.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 May 2023)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2023 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links