the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 May 2023
11 May:
Jan Michalski Prize finalists | Ian Hacking (1936-2023) | Seduced by Story review
11 May 2023
- Thursday
Jan Michalski Prize finalists | Ian Hacking (1936-2023)
Seduced by Story review
Jan Michalski Prize finalists
They've announced the 'first selection' for this year's Jan Michalski Prize for Literature, the CHF50,000 prize open to works in any literary genre, written in any language; books don't have to be translated into French or English or German (though almost all books in the running have been, over the years).
There are fourteen titles, selected by the judges; they include Michel Houellebecq's Anéantir, Eva Baltasar's Boulder, and Hamid Ismaïlov's Manaschi.
None of the titles are under review at the complete review yet.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Ian Hacking (1936-2023)
Canadian philosopher Ian Hacking has passed away; see, for example, the notice at the University of Toronto.
The only one of his books under review at the complete review is The Social Construction of What ?
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Seduced by Story review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Peter Brooks on The Use and Abuse of Narrative, in Seduced by Story, recently out from New York Review Books.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
