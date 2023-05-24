Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop



by

Yagisawa Satoshi



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 森崎書店の日々

Translated by Eric Ozawa

Our Assessment:



B : has some charm, but doesn't scratch many of its surfaces nearly hard enough

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ A 24/5/2023 I.Hijiya-Kirschnereit

From the Reviews :

"Aber zum Glück werden wir nicht mit einem Schnellkurs in Literaturgeschichte oder mit Inhaltsangaben traktiert. Was wir beim Lesen mitbekommen, ist das entschleunigte Leben inmitten von Büchern, das wohltuend Analoge und Überschaubare einer mit Humor geschilderten Binnenwelt, in der der Onkel, der selbst das plötzliche Verschwinden seiner Ehefrau vor einigen Jahren zu verkraften hatte, Takako auf burschikose, aber empathische Weise seelisch auf die Sprünge hilft. Im zweiten Teil des Buchs geschieht dann das Überraschende (…..) Doch warum dann ausgerechnet diesen japanischen Roman lessen ? Weil er kurzweilig geschrieben und verdammt gut übersetzt ist. Und weil er nicht in Nostalgie schwelgt, sondern uns bei aller Kuriosität sehr heutig und hautnah kommt. Da ist das japanische Ambiente nur ein zusätzlicher Unterhaltungsfaktor." - Irmela Hijiya-Kirschnereit, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop is narrated by Takako, twenty-five years old when she begins her story with quite the personal blow, when:

Hideaki, the boyfriend I'd been going out with for a year, suddenly blurted out, "I'm getting married."

Even though we think of it as an independent business, what matters in the industry more than anything are the relationships you have with people. I guess that's probably true of the world in general.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 June 2023

:

See Index of Japanese literature

About the Author :

Japanese author Yagisawa Satoshi (八木沢里志) was born in 1977.

