

the complete review - fiction

Through Three Rooms



by

Sven Elvestad



general information | our review | links | about the author

An Asbjørn Krag Mystery

Originally published in serialized form as Gjennem de tre Værelser ; first published in book form (in Norwegian) as Dødens finger (1915)

; first published in book form (in Norwegian) as (1915) Translated by Lucy Moffatt

With an Introduction by Nils Nordberg

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : fine little example of crime fiction from a very different time

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Through Three Rooms is an early twentieth-century detective novel, one of several Sven Elvestad wrote featuring detective Asbjørn Krag It begins late one evening, with Karl Rasch, an old schoolfriend of Krag's, coming to him to appeal for help. Rasch is a doctor, and he is worried about one of his patients, a wealthy Swedish-American named John Aakerholm. As he tells Krag: "in all my years as a doctor I have never seen a man undergo so abrupt and dreadful a change". Krag is immediately intrigued, and on board, and they set out on the night train to Aakerholm's estate.

Among the notable details about Aakerholm are that he is planning on marrying -- a local widow, known as the Silken Girl --, though it is only a marriage of convenience, not of love, and that he has an adopted son, Bengt. And something recently has very much spooked him, leaving him fearful and acting out erratically.

From when they approach the property, Krag is observant. Introduced as a specialist in nervous diseases, so as not arouse suspicion, he gets on well with Aakerholm, too. A death, then, -- taken to be suicide, but Krag of course thinks otherwise -- complicates the whole situation -- but Krag's observational powers -- and his ability to disguise himself and his intentions -- have him figure out exactly what has been happening here -- as well as why.

As he investigates, those around him remain confused about what has happened. The Silken Girl, for example, admits:

"It is all most peculiar," said the widow. "I find the whole thing quite incomprehensible."

"Surely, you couldn't have expected that ?" Jim said.

"Ah, but I did."

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 June 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Kabaty Press publicity page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Sven Elvestad, who also published as Stein Riverton, was a leading Norwegian crime writer. He lived 1884 to 1934.

- Return to top of the page -