What Entropy Means to Me

What Entropy Means to Me



by

George Alec Effinger



Our Assessment:



B+ : neatly done

The complete review 's Review :

What Entropy Means to Me is narrated by Seyt, the tenth-oldest male in the First family on a planet simply called Home. Seyt's account is a written one, and he describes the writing of it as he goes along, including the reactions of some of his other family member, notably younger sister Lalichë. He gets real-time feedback -- at times he has an audience: "They follow my pen across the page like the spectators at a very slow tennis match" --, and so, for example:

Lalichë is reading this as I write; she suggests that I am subconsciously introducing an overtly phallic symbol here. I don't think so. Fore me to have Dore meet and overcome a symbol of masculinity would be to metaphorically castrate our sacred brother. We wouldn't want Ateichál to red that; she always dug Dore's body. (Now Lalichë implies that the symbol is of my putative virility, not Dore's. A lot she knows, five years old.)

a mission to the end of the River. A mission to the end of existence, to the end of time, to the end of everything there could be.

I had planned for the end of this section a longish essay on the problem of writing, much like Henry James's Preface to The Portrait of a Lady . After all, I am in a peculiar position; I must detail a quest about which I know nothing, and therefore I fashion fiction. (What a play of words there. Mylevelane, Tere, do you notice ?) But insofar as I deal with real people and places I am constrained to limit my imagination.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 July 2023

About the Author :

American author George Alec Effinger lived 1947 to 2002.

