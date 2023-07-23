Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - interviews

The Grain of the Voice



by

Roland Barthes



general information | our review | links | about the author

Interviews 1962-1980

French title: Le grain de la voix

Translated by Linda Coverdale

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : good companion-volume to any reading of Barthes

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The Grain of the Voice collects many of Roland Barthes' Interviews 1962-1980 (all in French publications, ranging from large-circulation newspapers to more specialized publications to Playboy) -- opening with a 1974 piece (which is not a dialogue, but was published as the preface to a series of dialogues ...), 'From Speech to Writing', and then proceeding chronologically, from 1962 through 1980. (Many of the interviews appear to be edited extracts, described as: "From an interview conducted by [...]" rather than the complete published texts, which is, of course, disappointing.) Many of the interviews are occasioned by the publication of Barthes' various books, making for a useful tour of his output during this time (when he published all his major work save the earlier Writing Degree Zero and Mythologies), as well as popular/critical reaction to it.

In the introduction to a 1970 conversation in L'Express they still note that: "Roland Barthes is little known to the general public", but a 1973 interview in Le Nouvel Observateur suggests he is, by then: "a central figure in modern French criticism, a figure whose every move is followed with the greatest of interest"; by 1980, Le Matin practically gushes that: "A book by Roland Barthes is always an event".

In a 1977 interview with Bernard-Henri Lévy Barthes's first comment is: "I don't much like interviews" -- in response to Lévy's claim that:

Roland Barthes, we see very little of you, and you rarely speak in public: aside from your book, we know almost nothing about you ...

I had begun studying the first three pages of Flaubert's Un cœur simple using the same method, but I let it drop because it seemed to me a bit dry, lacking in the kind of symbolic extravagance I later found in Balzac.

Imagine a mind like Brecht's confronting life today; that mind would find itself paralyzed by the diversity of life. The world is becoming too rich in stimuli.

I think he is a very great writer, in the most classical sense of the word; he constructed marvelous novels. That's what I love in Sade, and not so much the transgressive aspect, although I understand its importance. I love Sade as a writer, as I love Proust.

his recognition as a writer should be twofold: as a fine composer of stories, which I think is obvious, and as the producer of a typical sentence, the Sadean sentence. In its erotic developments, this sentence has an incredible beauty and precision. One need only compare Sade with pornographic novels to see that the difference is in the style. And one would experience what it is that makes a great writer.

Robbe-Grillet doesn't kill meaning at all, he scrambles it; he thinks it's enough to mix up a meaning for it to die. It takes more than that to kill meaning.

Robbe-Grillet's universe, which is combinative, offers itself explicitly as a universe of perversion, whereas the Sadean universe is not reducible to any erotic perversion whatever, it is unclassifiable on the neurotic chart. Sade upsets psychiatry, he upsets psychoanalysis, and that is what defines his radicality.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 July 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Roland Barthes at books and writers

See Index of Interviews, conversations, and dialogues

See Index of French literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author and teacher Roland Barthes lived 1915 to 1980.

- Return to top of the page -