the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the Literary Saloon
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

21 March 2023

21 March 2023

21 March: James Daunt Q & A | Murakami in ... Maltese


21 March 2023 - Tuesday

James Daunt Q & A | Murakami in ... Maltese

       James Daunt Q & A

       At The Verge Nilay Patel has an extensive Q & A with Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt, in ‘The Goliath is Amazon’: after 100 years, Barnes & Noble wants to go back to its indie roots.
       Quite a bit here that's of interest.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Murakami in ... Maltese

       At Lovin Malta Sam Vassallo reports that Murakami Bil-Malti: Famous Japanese Author Gets Local Translation For First Time Ever, as Murakami's Norwegian Wood has been translated into Maltese.
       Yes, as translator Charles Flores acknowledges on the publisher's publicity page: "It-traduzzjoni għall-Malti saret mill-verżjoni bl-Ingliż" -- the translation is second-hand, via the English version -- so that's ... unfortunate (I sit here weeping at the thought ...), but, still, good to see the work available in a smaller language.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


