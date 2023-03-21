the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 March 2023
21 March:
James Daunt Q & A | Murakami in ... Maltese
21 March 2023
- Tuesday
James Daunt Q & A | Murakami in ... Maltese
James Daunt Q & A
At The Verge Nilay Patel has an extensive Q & A with Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt, in ‘The Goliath is Amazon’: after 100 years, Barnes & Noble wants to go back to its indie roots.
Quite a bit here that's of interest.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Murakami in ... Maltese
At Lovin Malta Sam Vassallo reports that Murakami Bil-Malti: Famous Japanese Author Gets Local Translation For First Time Ever, as Murakami's Norwegian Wood has been translated into Maltese.
Yes, as translator Charles Flores acknowledges on the publisher's publicity page: "It-traduzzjoni għall-Malti saret mill-verżjoni bl-Ingliż" -- the translation is second-hand, via the English version -- so that's ... unfortunate (I sit here weeping at the thought ...), but, still, good to see the work available in a smaller language.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
