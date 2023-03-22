Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Falling Angel



by

William Hjortsberg



Falling Angel was made into a film in 1987, Angel Heart, directed by Alan Parker and starring Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro, and Lisa Bonet

Our Assessment:



B+ : clever, and neatly executed

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times A 10/11/1978 C.Lehmann-Haupt

From the Reviews :

"You can never tell what William Hjortsberg will pull next, except that it's bound to be a parody of past fictional forms and good fun. (...) It's enough to say that by mixing the two forms, as if her were combining hydrogen and oxygen, and igniting them with the spark of his talent, he has produced an extremely nasty explosion." - Christopher Lehmann-Haupt, The New York Times

The complete review 's Review :

Falling Angel is narrated by New York private eye Harry Angel, and certainly has the feel of a hard-boiled PI novel, with its protagonist the kind of guy who buys a pint of bourbon for the drive up to Poughkeepsie, polishing half of it off on the way up (behind the wheel) and saving the rest for the ride back. But from the outset, there are clues that this isn't quite your ordinary pulp noir -- as black as it does turn out to be -- with the novel opening on a Friday the thirteenth (noted in the opening sentence) and Angel meeting his new client at 666 Fifth Avenue (the address the opening words of the second chapter). Oh, yes, there's also the client's name: Louis Cyphre -- only so much of a cipher ......

Cyphre is interested in a once phenomenally successful singer named Johnny Favorite. Cyphre helped him launch his career -- and:

In recognition of my assistance, which was considerable, we had a contract. Certain collateral was involved. This was to be forfeited in the event of his death. I'm sorry that I can't be more explicit, but the terms of our agreement specified that the details remain confidential.

"Did she ever say anything about him that you can remember ?"

"Power."

"What ?"

"She said he had power."

A carnival of death. Step right up and see the voodoo death ceremony ! Hurry, hurry, hurry; don't miss the Aztec sacrifice ! First time ever ! The case was a sideshow. Witches and fortune-teller; a client who dressed in blackface like the Sheik of Araby. I was the rube on this macabre midway, dazzled by the lights and sleight of hand. The shadow-play events screened manipulations I could barely discern.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 March 2023

About the Author :

American author William Hjortsberg lived 1941 to 2017.

