the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 October 2017

21 October: The Snowman - the movie | Japanese literature in ... Thailand | Ferocity review


21 October 2017 - Saturday

The Snowman - the movie
Japanese literature in ... Thailand | Ferocity review

       The Snowman - the movie

       Ever since the trailer for the movie came out, my review of Jo Nesbø's The Snowman has been among the most popular on the site.
       The apparently eagerly anticipated movie has now come out -- and the critical consensus seems to be ... it's terrible. Indeed, the review-headlines sum up the responses quite nicely:        Anyway, you get the idea.
       If you want to see more reactions, Metacritic has you covered.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Japanese literature in ... Thailand

       In The Nation (Thailand) they report, in A look at Japanese literature, that there will be a talk on 'The Journey of Thai-translated Japanese novels - growth from the past, next step for the future' in Bangkok tomorrow -- offering also a short overview in the article.
       Always interesting to hear about the movement of literature into other -- and especially non-European -- languages, so I hope there will be a fuller report afterwards.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Ferocity review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Nicola Lagioia's 2015-Premio Strega-winning novel, Ferocity, just out from Europa Editions.

       They've got Lagioia doing a North American tour -- Canada the last week, and now the US -- and it will be interesting to see how this book does in English.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


